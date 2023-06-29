Apptio Integrates with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

News provided by

Apptio

29 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Apptio Cloudability integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure will help empower customers to optimize cloud cost management

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., the leading technology spend and value management company and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announces its most recent integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help customers understand, visualize, and optimize their cloud environments through direct access to Apptio's Cloudability suite of products.

With the current economic environment putting increasing pressure on businesses, it is critical that every technology investment demonstrates return on investment. With Apptio's cloud cost management expertise running alongside OCI's services, organizations will have a better lens into their OCI investments and support business growth through their OCI environments. Integration with Cloudability's market-leading FinOps capabilities will provide joint customers globally with insights to drive better cloud cost management and optimization decisions.

"We are proud to announce our integration with OCI following its incredible growth," said Eugene Khvostov, Chief Product Officer at Apptio. "Our mutual customers continue to see increasing value from using both OCI and Cloudability, further reinforcing the need to combine these capabilities for a more seamless customer experience. It is a huge step forward, especially as many businesses turn to hybrid cloud infrastructure to address the complex needs of today's business operations. OCI customers will find value in the capabilities provided by Apptio's cloud financial management leadership and expertise."

"OCI is designed to support customers with more deployment options, improved security and significant price performance advantages," said Chris Sullivan, VP Strategic Partnerships, Oracle. "With Apptio our customers have another powerful tool to maximize productivity and help ensure they are getting the most value out of their OCI environments."

The integration will be completed in late 2023.

To learn more, visit: https://www.apptio.com/products/cloudability/

About Apptio
Apptio is a leading technology spend and value management company for financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps, and portfolio development resources. Apptio's mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment. Powered by Apptio's cloud platform and AI/ML data engine, Apptio's SaaS applications translate technology costs into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. As a trusted leader in FinOps and Technology Business Management (TBM) with thousands of customers worldwide, Apptio empowers leaders to cut costs and redirect investments to cloud innovation and digital transformation.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact
Jas McDonald
[email protected]

SOURCE Apptio

Also from this source

Apptio Launches Multi-cloud FinOps Innovation for Advanced Cloud Spend Planning and Optimization, Savings Automation, and Kubernetes Integration

Apptio Furthers Commitment to Public Sector Innovation; Announces Cloudability Government & FedRAMP® Authorization at Public Sector Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.