Apptio, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference

May 16, 2018

Presentation time: 10:40 am PT

An audio Webcast of the presentations will be available at investors.apptio.com. An audio Webcast archive of the event will be available after the conference.

About Apptio

Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the business management system of record for hybrid IT. We transform the way IT runs its business and makes decisions. With our cloud-based applications, IT leaders manage, plan and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and cloud. With Apptio, IT leaders become strategic partners to the business by demonstrating the value of IT investments, accelerate innovation and shift their technology investments from running the business to digital innovation. Hundreds of customers choose Apptio as their business system of record for hybrid IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.

Investor Contact:

Susanna Morgan

(425) 279-6101

ir@apptio.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Vreugdenhil

(425) 974-1331

pr@apptio.com

