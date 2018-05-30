Apptio, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI), the business management system of record for hybrid IT, today announced that the management team will be participating in the following conferences:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference
San Francisco, CA
June 5, 2018
Presentation time: 3:50 pm PT
Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference
London, UK
June 12, 2018
Presentation time: 4:15 pm BST
An audio Webcast of the presentations will be available at investors.apptio.com. An audio Webcast archive of the event will be available after the conference.
About Apptio
Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the business management system of record for hybrid IT. We transform the way IT runs its business and makes decisions. With our cloud-based applications, IT leaders manage, plan and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and cloud. With Apptio, IT leaders become strategic partners to the business by demonstrating the value of IT investments, accelerate innovation and shift their technology investments from running the business to digital innovation. Hundreds of customers choose Apptio as their business system of record for hybrid IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.
