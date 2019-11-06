Apptio Launches Insights & Action Plans: Automatic Discovery Of Cost Optimization Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., the leading provider of SaaS solutions that help organizations make smart decisions, today introduced "Insights & Action Plans." This new solution will be available throughout Apptio's cost analytics applications, starting with Cost Transparency and IT Financial Management, and provides users with intelligent alerts designed to highlight opportunities for cost savings, increased productivity, risk reduction, and improved data quality.

The scale of technology spending in most modern enterprise organizations has grown at a rate that is nearly impossible to manage manually. The average enterprise organization spends hundreds of millions of dollars on technology, often managed in spreadsheets alone. This lack of a business management system can lead to pervasive overspending, waste, and no discernible business value across hundreds of vendors, cloud services, infrastructure, labor and more. To address this complexity, Apptio is launching Insights & Action Plans to automate the identification and delivery of cost saving insights to users.

Insights & Action Plans users will receive automated notifications of spend overages, hidden spending, costs associated with closed projects, poor forecast accuracy and much more. This solution works by applying machine learning and a system of rules to users' financial, operational, and vendor data, analyzing anomalies and identifying areas of redundancy. Apptio then alerts users to these insights and tracks and manages progress made against them through Action Plans. The first set of insights launching today was selected based on input and validation from hundreds of Apptio customers and represent the highest areas of risk for overspending.

"Today's launch represents one of the most important advancements to Apptio's technology platform since our founding," said Sunny Gupta, Apptio CEO. "More than a year in the making, our vision is to eliminate the need for our customers to 'insight hunt' within their own data, one of the most pervasive challenges with modern business intelligence and analytics platforms."

After each insight is discovered, users have the option to track and manage progress through dedicated Action Plans. These plans start by assigning work to an insight owner, correlating the associated data with each insight, and automatically updating the plan once action is taken. These Action Plans track the history of each insight and project future efficacy.

"We've heard from customers who spend a significant amount of time every month attempting to achieve this level of awareness and understanding using spreadsheets or paying a premium for specialized consultants to conduct the work on their behalf," said Scott Chancellor, Apptio Chief Product Officer. "Our customers want timely and actionable insights into their IT investments without that level of overhead—we've unlocked this today with Insights & Action Plans."

Additional insights will be added quarterly, examples include notification of unused SaaS licenses, non-critical applications using Tier 1 storage, end of life on mission-critical assets, new development work on retired applications and physical serves running non-production workloads.

Insights & Action Plans and Action Plans are currently in beta and will be generally available in early 2020. For more information, please contact your Apptio representative or visit Apptio.com/get-started.

About Apptio:

Apptio® is the leading provider of SaaS solutions that help organizations make smart decisions as they analyze, plan, optimize, control, and collaborate about the investments that will transform the IT operating model. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.

