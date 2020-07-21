Apptio Launches Rightsizing Recommendations for Microsoft Azure

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, plan, and optimize technology spend, today announced rightsizing recommendations for Microsoft Azure SQL Database and Managed Disks in its Cloudability offering. By analyzing cost and utilization data, Apptio Cloudability users can adjust resources to the correct size while maintaining performance, as well as identify and terminate idle resources.

"I'm excited to unleash these powerful tools for our Azure users to further enable them to confidently optimize their cloud spend," said Eugene Khvostov, vice president of Product Management at Apptio. "Identifying and optimizing performance and cost across these types of Azure resources has been a difficult challenge that has not yet been addressed by other products. With these solutions, we're fulfilling our commitment to provide Azure customers with best-in-class multi-cloud financial management solution in the market."

Driven by the promise of speed, flexibility, and cost savings, modern organizations continue to steadily increase their investment in cloud-based services. In fact, Gartner forecasts worldwide public cloud revenue will grow 17% in 2020, reaching a total $266.4 billion. Yet the scale and complexity has grown at such a rate that analyzing the true cost of the cloud is nearly impossible to do manually. Apptio Cloudability provides comprehensive visibility as well as actionable recommendations to allocate costs, optimize infrastructure and stay in budget.

Apptio Cloudability enables customers to overcome the challenge of manually analyzing and optimizing their instances by providing multiple rightsizing recommendations for Azure Managed Disks as well as Azure SQL Database, including both SQL Single Database and SQL Elastic Pool offerings. As a result, customers on average discover more than 41 percent in cost savings for Azure Managed Disks and 70 percent cost savings for Azure SQL Database.

The addition of new rightsizing recommendations comes on the heels of other advancements for Azure users. Earlier this year, Apptio Cloudability introduced recommendations for Azure compute reserved instances (RI), enabling users to configure, generate, customize, review, and share purchase recommendations for Azure Compute RIs.

