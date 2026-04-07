AppTweak Launches First Platform to Measure and Optimize App Discovery in AI Search

BRUSSELS and SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTweak, the leading app marketing and intelligence platform, today announced the launch of AI Visibility for Apps, the first and only solution on the market today built specifically for apps to track and improve discovery in AI search.

As AI-powered search engines like ChatGPT increasingly shape how users research and find products and content, app marketers are beginning to see AI-driven traffic appear in App Store analytics. While still emerging, this channel is highly intent-driven, with users often ready to download.

"Just as the App Store redefined how users find apps, AI search is now reshaping that journey upstream," said Olivier Verdin, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AppTweak. "As this new channel emerges, marketers have had little visibility into how their apps are recommended. With AI Visibility for Apps, they can now see when their app shows up and compete more effectively."

AI Visibility for Apps helps marketers measure how often their app appears in AI-generated recommendations and understand the intents driving discovery. This capability is currently focused on ChatGPT in the U.S., with expansion planned as AI search continues to evolve.

AI Visibility for Apps enables marketers to:

Understand if and how often their app is recommended by AI, compared to competitors

Identify the user intents driving those recommendations

Spot gaps where their app is absent from high-value prompts

Monitor changes in AI recommendations and report on this emerging growth channel

Unlike web-based AI visibility tools built around domains and websites, AppTweak is the first solution to map AI recommendations to mobile apps. AppTweak's proprietary technology is built on a deep understanding of the app market and reveals the user intents and competitive dynamics that shape app discovery.

As AI-driven discovery accelerates, early movers will gain a critical advantage in shaping how their apps are discovered and chosen. AI Visibility for Apps provides the visibility needed to act on this shift.

Visit AppTweak's AI Visibility page for additional information.

About AppTweak

AppTweak is a leading app marketing and intelligence platform that helps app marketers increase visibility, optimize performance, and scale growth across the app stores and AI search. Trusted by thousands of apps worldwide, AppTweak provides powerful data, insights, automation, and AI to strengthen App Store Optimization (ASO), Apple Ads performance, and AI app discovery.

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SOURCE AppTweak