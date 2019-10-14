Appy Pie introduces Live Chat for small businesses

WARRENTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie has launched its new live chat software. Appy Pie's Live Chat software has been created to seamlessly integrate with websites and apps alike to provide a business' customers with instant support for whatever issues they may encounter, in real-time. Appy Pie's Live Chat avails the aid of AI to improve customer service even further.

The Live Chat also provides robust solutions that help convert potential clients into loyal customers with a user-friendly interface for interactions. With Appy Pie's Live Chat, never let your customers feel that you're being intrusive, rather guide them effectively earning their trust along the way.

"Live Chat support is an essential part of customer support. The industry is moving towards live chat systems owing to the successful establishment of online only transactions and plethora of online services for the customers. With Appy Pie's Live Chat, we wish to provide efficient solutions for small businesses and aid them in improving overall customer experience. The software aims at simplifying the live chat interface both for the user and the operator ensuring faster and better customer support," said Scot Small, CEO of Appy Pie.

Appy Pie, known worldwide, for its proprietary and market-defining DIY app builder brings their twist on the Live Chat formula aiming to provide businesses with the opportunity of improving lead generation and customer satisfaction with a simple solution. This comes alongside their excellent solution for automated chatbot software giving businesses the option of choosing their preference for customer satisfaction. They also provide an excellent website builder for making your own websites.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is an unrivaled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also download the PWA version of your app through PWA Store.

Media Contact

Scot Small

sales@appypie.com

+1-888-322-7617

SOURCE Appy Pie

Related Links

http://www.appypie.com

