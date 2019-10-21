Appy Pie provides innovative features like one-tap access, offline editing and specialized templates

WARRENTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie's app builder has evolved over the years. The no-code app building software is interactive, innovative and unmatched in its capabilities. With regular updates, the software has exciting new features that make it faster, safer and better!

Appy Pie's app builder has an excellent user interface that is easy to understand for people who lack programming knowledge. Appy Pie allows you to build apps for Android, iOS and apps that work cross-platform if needed. All apps made on Appy Pie can be uploaded to respective app stores with no hassle at all. With their recent update the app builder supports features like real-time updating, offline access, specialized templates, custom branding and social media integration into their apps.

Developed using the latest technology, it allows users to create fully functional apps by simply dragging and dropping features into your app. With over 120 features on offer, nothing can match this DIY app building platform in practicality and simplicity.

"Our app building software was made for all businesses and industries – regardless of size and scale. It is the dream of many businesses out there to have their own apps. Unfortunately, most businesses that could benefit greatly from apps do not have the resources or skills to make their own apps. Conventionally, app making requires a dedicated team and many businesses cannot afford that. With Appy Pie, we have found a way to make the whole prospect easy. Now, apps can be made within a few minutes and with absolutely no coding knowledge. Apps should not be a farfetched dream for a business or an individual. It's a necessity today and our app builder aims to fulfill this," said CEO Scot Small.

Appy Pie is a one-stop solution that offers a future-proof way for companies to build their apps. App making does not need to be complicated and Appy Pi's app builder proves that. With an array of future improvements on the way, the solid app making software bodes excitingly well. Appy Pie also has a proprietary website builder and chatbot builder. It also provides a platform for downloading PWA apps known as PWA Store.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is an unrivaled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also download the PWA version of your app through PWA Store.

Media Contact

Scot Small

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

SOURCE Appy Pie

Related Links

https://www.appypie.com

