Appy Pie Set to Expand its Roots in Customer Service Industry with its Live Chat Software

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie, the trusted no code app development partner of millions of small businesses globally, is all set to join the customer service fraternity with its soon to be launched live chat software. Highly advanced yet easy to use, the live chat software will help small businesses cater to their customer needs in real-time, thereby improving overall experience and increasing their loyalty to the brand. Users don't need to have any coding skills or technical knowledge to integrate this live chat software into their apps or websites.

All they need to do is simply signup and subscribe with Appy Pie to get their own dashboard and add the software key in the source code of their app or website to start serving their customers in real-time. The live chat software from Appy Pie is designed with the sole purpose of assisting small businesses in improving their customer retention, by letting them instantly and conveniently reach out to their customers and serve them with the best.

The go-to solution for SMBs worldwide, Appy Pie's live chat software is easy to customize and has the potential to help businesses increase sales and conversions, reduce costs, build long term relationships with customers and much more. This new smart solution from the no-code expert is expected to be cost-effective and can prove to be beneficial for SMBs in getting word-of-mouth recommendations, and shout-outs on social media from their customers.

"Our aim is to help small and medium sized businesses or entrepreneurs leverage the latest and greatest technologies and run a successful business enhancing their bottom line," said Scot Small, CEO Appy Pie. He further added, "The live chat software is yet another smart initiative from Appy Pie to help small businesses achieve their goals by enabling them to respond to their customers in the real-time. With live chat software, they can dramatically transform their user experience, while increasing their marketing and customer experience initiatives."

Appy Pie has offices in London, New Delhi, and Virginia, with a combined staff of more than 200 people. The company's sole aim is to empower small businesses and help them achieve success in this cut-throat competition. A simple, yet powerful DIY platform, Appy Pie also helps startups save thousands of dollars with its workflow automation services, enabling them to create a greater impact with less efforts by adding speed, consistency, and visibility to their workflow.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas to reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also download the PWA version of your app through PWA Store.

