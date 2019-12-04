Appy Pie's Snappy 2.0 Gets a Makeover with a Better User Interface this Holiday Season

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie has completely revamped its app building platform, Snappy 2.0, with cool new color schemes and a better user interface. Users building apps on Snappy 2.0 will now have more options to create more sophisticated and visually appealing apps for Android and iOS. Now, they not only have the option to select the color scheme beforehand, but can also select the device they wish to test their apps on. Besides this, the app builder has also revamped some of its premium features such as food court, events, etc. to ensure that the users get the most out of it.

To further assist users, Appy Pie has a series of tutorial videos that provide basic guidance for adding the features, publishing the apps to app stores, customizing the look and feel of the app and much more. The company also has an exhaustive FAQ section that acts as a resourceful learning platform for providing beginners with training material, detailed documentation, white papers and multiple other forms of information and resources.

Appy Pie's next generation codeless app building platform is the perfect solution for small businesses and individuals looking to make Android and iOS apps without having to go through complicated development processes or hard coding way that only few can handle. Moreover, their easy interface gives small businesses the chance to have their own apps with the slightest of effort, helping their business grow effectively.

"Our sole aim is to make sure that the user experience on our app maker keeps improving and adding these new cool functionalities to it, is yet another move towards it. With options to select color scheme and test device beforehand, users can easily enhance their apps and test it the way they want," said Scot Small, CEO Appy Pie.

With a combined staff of more than 200 people, Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including Arabic, French, Portuguese, German and many more, to serve their customers in the best possible manner. The company offers 24X7 dedicated support line to the app makers in all the mentioned languages. It also has a proprietary chatbot builder and website builder to help businesses create their websites and chatbots to reach a wide range of the audience. In addition, the company owns a platform for downloading PWA apps known as PWA Store.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the no-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like our App Builder, Website Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat and Connect any size business or organization can create, connect, and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with our easy to use no-code business solutions. Appy Pie has headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia and Noida, India. They serve customers in over 150 countries.

