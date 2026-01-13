AppYea Enters Commercial Execution Phase with Appointment of Techlott Founder Mark Katzenelson as President and Board Member

JERUSALEM, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB: APYP) ("AppYea" or the "Company") today announced a key leadership appointment supporting its ultimate transition into commercial execution and institutional deployment. Mark Katzenelson, Founder of Techlott and architect of the Company's core blockchain technology, has been appointed President of AppYea and elected to its Board of Directors.

The appointment follows the recent designation of Ben Harris as Chief Technology Officer and completes a senior management structure designed to support regulatory engagement, institutional contracting, and scaled commercial rollout.

From Development to Deployment: The Techlott Advantage AppYea's proprietary Techlott platform is a decentralized randomness and verification architecture engineered for regulated, outcome-driven markets. The system enables provable fairness, real-time auditability, and independent verification—addressing long-standing transparency limitations in legacy gaming and compliance-sensitive systems.

With the core blockchain architecture finalized and validated, the Company confirms it has entered advanced-stage engagement processes with institutional operators and regulatory stakeholders in several jurisdictions. These engagement processes reflect AppYea's transition from technology development to commercial deployment.

Governance and Execution Aligned for Institutional Scale By integrating the original founder of the Techlott platform into executive management and board oversight, AppYea has consolidated technical accountability, operational execution, and capital markets governance within a single leadership framework. This structure is intended to support:

Institutional-grade commercial agreements

Regulatory review and approval processes

Scalable revenue deployment

Progression toward a senior U.S. exchange listing, including Nasdaq

Management Commentary Yakir Abadi, Chief Executive Officer of AppYea, commented: "This appointment reflects where the Company is today. The technology phase is complete. Our focus is now execution—engaging institutions, meeting regulatory requirements, and deploying our blockchain infrastructure. Mark's role is to lead that process and convert our IP into global market leadership."

Eldar Grady, Chairman of the Board, added: "We have deliberately built a leadership structure that meets institutional expectations—accountability, transparency, and discipline. This alignment is essential as we move into regulated markets and advance our Nasdaq uplisting strategy."

Mark Katzenelson, President and Director, stated: "Our technology is a true game-changer for the gaming industry. At AppYea, we aren't just launching a product; we are going to change the entire industry by establishing a new gold standard for transparency and decentralized trust. Our randomness engine is the key to a future where fairness is provable and absolute"

About AppYea, Inc.

AppYea, Inc. is a public technology company advancing blockchain trust infrastructure for regulated, outcome-driven markets. The Company's focus is to support transparency, integrity, and auditability through real-time verification systems designed for institutional and government-aligned deployments.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of working capital to complete the multi-prong platform and realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan, our success in concluding commercial execution and institutional deployment, our ability to penetrate the new intended markets, our success in integrating the platform and initiating go-to-market efforts, our success in commercializing the integrated platform, our success in in applying to and uplisting to a US exchange, market strategy and timelines, the introduction of competitive products, market acceptance of our product offerings, the success of our business model and the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

