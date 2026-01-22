AppYea's Techlott Signs Letter of Intent to Launch Integration Pilot with FIRST (Omega Interactive Limited)

JERUSALEM, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB: APYP) today announced that its subsidiary, Techlott Ltd., has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Omega Interactive Limited ("FIRST") to initiate a joint pilot program for the integration of Techlott's technology into FIRST's online sportsbook platform.

Left to right: Tom Light, CEO of First and Yakir Abadi, CEO of Appyea (PRNewsfoto/AppYea Inc.)

FIRST – Best in Sports is a technology-driven gaming company focused on delivering advanced sportsbook solutions to professional gaming operators. The company develops next-generation sportsbook software designed to support scalable operations, real-time gaming environments, and data-driven decision-making, with a strong emphasis on premium-quality data feeds and partner-centric execution.

FIRST operates as a mid-to-large scale B2B sportsbook technology provider, serving multiple gaming partners across international markets. The company maintains a substantial development and operations footprint, with dedicated teams spanning sportsbook software engineering, trading infrastructure, data feeds, and partner integrations. FIRST's scale and operational depth position it to support enterprise-level pilots and production-grade deployments.

The pilot is intended to evaluate the technical compatibility, performance, and operational suitability of Techlott's solution within FIRST's environment. The pilot will commence following confirmation by Techlott that the relevant product version has been completed and is ready for integration.

Under the LOI, Techlott will provide access to its product interface, technical documentation, and integration materials reasonably required for testing. FIRST will integrate the solution within a controlled testing environment and assess functionality, stability, and overall technical fit. Both parties have agreed to allocate appropriate technical personnel and to collaborate closely throughout the pilot process.

The LOI is non-binding and does not create any commercial obligations between the parties. Any future commercial agreement, including pricing, licensing, or long-term deployment, would be subject to the successful completion of the pilot and the execution of definitive agreements, if agreed by both parties.

Yakir Abadi, CEO of AppYea, commented:

"From the outset, our strategy has been to build Techlott as an infrastructure-grade platform that can meet real operational demands. This LOI represents a practical step forward — testing our technology in a live, performance-driven sportsbook environment, with a partner that operates at meaningful scale."

Ben Harris, Chief Technology Officer of AppYea, added:

"Enterprise integrations are ultimately about robustness, data integrity, and operational discipline. This pilot is structured to stress-test the system under realistic conditions and generate concrete technical insight before any commercial decisions are made."

Mark Katzenelson, President of Appyea, commented: "I am very pleased with this move. It is validating to see more companies recognize the fundamental need for our technology and join our expanding circle of partners. This pilot demonstrates that the industry is looking for the transparency and integrity that Appyea provides, and we are excited to see our client base continue to build momentum."

Upon completion of the pilot, the parties will jointly review the results and determine whether to proceed toward a commercial agreement, expand the scope of integration, or conclude the collaboration.

About AppYea, Inc.

AppYea, Inc. is a public technology company advancing blockchain trust infrastructure for regulated, outcome-driven markets. The Company's focus is to support transparency, integrity, and auditability through real-time verification systems designed for institutional and government-aligned deployments.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of working capital to complete the multi-prong platform and realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan, our success in concluding commercial execution and institutional deployment, the success of the pilot with First, our success in commercializing the integrated platform, our success in in applying to and uplisting to a US exchange, market strategy and timelines, the introduction of competitive products, market acceptance of our product offerings, the success of our business model and the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Golmidas Communications

[email protected]

For Institutional and Board Inquiries:

Eldar Edmond Grady

Chairman of the Board

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867423/AppYea_Inc_First.jpg

SOURCE AppYea Inc.