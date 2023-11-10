Apraemio: A Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency Project Gains Validation as HSBC Enters the Gold Tokenization Space

Apraemio

Nov. 10, 2023

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apraemio, a unique digital asset backed by gold, today announced that its exchange listing will be concluded by 2024, and the gold redemption programme will start by 2025.

"We are thrilled to see HSBC enter the gold tokenization space, as this further validates our belief that gold-backed cryptocurrencies are the future of asset-backed tokens," said Dr. Zoltán Varga, CEO of Apraemio. "Our project is built on a strong foundation of trust and transparency, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this emerging industry."

Apraemio is a gold-backed cryptocurrency project supported by its mother company, which owns 65 sq km of land in Mali, Africa. The conglomerate company, GGS, holds exclusive rights to mine one of the largest gold reserves in Mali, and it is committed to using blockchain technology to provide investors with a secure and transparent way to invest in gold.

"We are committed to providing investors with a reliable store of value in a world of volatile cryptocurrencies; that is pretty much what we have been doing in the last 15 years,"

said Dr Varga, the CEO of one of the most renowned investment gold companies - called Arteus Capital - in the Central European region, which has been active in the market for over a decade.

The Apraemio project is currently in the pre-sale phase, and the company plans to list its tokens on major cryptocurrency exchanges in 2024. The project also includes launching a gold redemption programme and opening a small-scale mine on its roadmap for the following year.

"We are excited to share this news with the world and look forward to bringing Apraemio to market," said Dr. Zoltan Varga. "We believe that our project has the potential to revolutionize both the gold and cryptocurrency market and provide everyone with a new and inclusive way to invest in this precious metal."

Apraemio is a gold-backed cryptocurrency project combining the best of both worlds – the heritage, stability and popularity of gold and blockchain technology's innovation and financial freedom. The company holds exclusive rights to mine one of the largest gold reserves in Mali, Africa, and is committed to using blockchain technology to provide investors with a secure and transparent way to invest in gold.

Gergo Szoke - CEO, Apraemio
[email protected]   
+36307587769

