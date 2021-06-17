Apricorn Updates Aegis Padlock SSD, Nearly Doubles Speed for Remote and Hybrid Work Environments

POWAY, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn , the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced the release of the USB 3.2 Gen 1 Aegis Padlock SSD encrypted portable drive. The updated device is nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, reaching read speeds of up to 350MB and write speeds up to 310MB. Smaller than a deck of cards, the USB 3.2 Gen 1 device is extremely secure both inside and out, featuring FIPS 140-2 level 2 validated encryption module as well as a rugged, crush-resistant aluminum closure. The updated device comes in a variety of storage capacities including 240GB, 480GB, 1, TB, 2TB and 4 TB, and pricing starts at $209.

The updated Padlock SSD introduces a new patented feature called Provision Lock™, an advanced function that allows an admin to "lock in" their security policy enforcement as it pertains to removable USB storage devices. With Provision Lock, a user can't usurp the security measures an Admin prescribes at the time of device configuration. Once configured and deployed, all of the programmable settings, permissions, and recovery PINs, cannot be reset without the Admin PIN.

"Keeping sensitive data protected can sometimes be a tough and dirty job, which is why we continue to innovate with new features that protect data at the highest level," said Kurt Markely, U.S. Managing Director, Apricorn. "The Aegis Padlock SSD is built to withstand both physical and digital threats while reading and writing data quickly. Between new chip technology, lower SSD cost, and Provision Lock ensuring security policies are set in stone, we have brought to market a faster, more affordable, highly secure device that fits in your pocket. This encrypted SSD will help workers at any location protect their data at the highest level."

Over the past 18 months, a significant number of organizations have shifted to a remote or hybrid workforce, creating an environment where data is on the move or accessed from a variety of locations. Apricorn research in Q2 2021 showed that 49% of IT professionals noted that individual employees in their organization do not consider themselves as targets that attackers can use to access company data. Markley continued, "SSD devices are not cost-prohibitive as prices have dropped to be roughly one-third of the of the original MSRP of the original Aegis Padlock SSD when it was first introduced eight years ago. Having access to portable, secure and easy to use encrypted devices, such as the Aegis Padlock SSD, is a reliable and affordable way to protect data regardless of location."

Like all Apricorn products, the AegisPadlock SSD comes standard with AegisWare™, Apricorn's proprietary firmware and feature set which was developed to address constantly-evolving security threats and business needs for highly regulated sectors such as government, defense, finance, manufacturing and healthcare. Additional security advantages of Apricorn's USB 3.2 Gen 1 Aegis Padlock SSD hardware encrypted USB storage devices include:

FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validated encryption module

On-the fly 100% hardware-based encryption

Software-free setup and operation

OS Agnostic—completely cross platform compatible

Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

Separate administrator and user modes

Forced-enrollment / user forced enrollment

Programmable minimum PIN length

Advanced configurations for enhanced security

Interchangeable type-A and type-C connector cables

Rugged crush-resistant aluminum enclosure

IP-67 validated against water and dust damage

To learn more about the Apricorn Aegis SSD, please visit: https://apricorn.com/padlock-ssd

About Apricorn

Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout EMEA, North America and Canada. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a myriad of data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products and patents have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.

