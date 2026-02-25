Apricorn is the First and Only Hardware Encrypted USB External Storage Device Manufacturer to Achieve AS9100 Certification

New certification demonstrates operational rigor and aerospace-grade quality standards for its encrypted hardware storage products

POWAY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB drives, today announced that it is the first and only encrypted USB storage device manufacturer to achieve AS9100 certification, the internationally recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard for the aerospace and defense industry.

AS9100 builds upon ISO 9001 requirements and incorporates additional, stringent criteria specific to aviation, space, and defense organizations, including enhanced risk management, supply chain oversight, configuration control, product traceability, and continuous improvement. By securing this certification, Apricorn has demonstrated the operational discipline, process maturity, and quality assurance measures required to support high-stakes aerospace and defense environments.

"Achieving AS9100 reflects the rigor embedded throughout our organization, from design and manufacturing controls to supplier management and documentation. The AS9100 certification further strengthens Apricorn's position as a trusted partner to organizations that require secure, reliable, and compliant data protection solutions," said Kurt Markley, Managing Director, Apricorn. "For our aerospace and defense customers, it serves as an independent assurance that Apricorn products are developed and delivered under a quality management framework designed for mission-critical use."

The AS9100 certification process includes comprehensive third-party audits of an organization's quality management system, focusing on risk mitigation, operational consistency, corrective action processes, and continuous improvement. For organizations operating in aerospace and defense, AS9100 provides confidence that suppliers maintain disciplined, repeatable processes designed to meet exacting regulatory and performance requirements.

Apricorn's portfolio of hardware-encrypted storage devices is widely used to protect sensitive data at rest and in transit across regulated industries, including government, defense contractors, aerospace manufacturers, and critical infrastructure operators. The company also holds other certifications including TAA, ISO 9001, CMMC Level 1, SEWP, NATO restricted, and FIPS 140-3 pending for Q3 2026. Collectively, these certifications enable Apricorn to support the government and defense industries as well as other highly regulated categories such as healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, higher education and communications.

"As data security becomes increasingly intertwined with national security and operational resilience, quality cannot be separated from cybersecurity," Markley added. "Our customers need to know not only that their data is encrypted, but that the devices themselves are manufactured and managed under strict quality controls. AS9100, as well as the other certifications we hold, reinforces that commitment which has always been a major part of Apricorn's DNA."

With AS9100 certification in place, Apricorn is well positioned to expand its support for aerospace, aviation, and defense organizations seeking secure storage solutions aligned with globally recognized quality standards.

About Apricorn

Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to leading organizations in finance, healthcare, education, and government across North America, EMEA, and Asia. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a wide range of data security strategies. Founded in 1983, Apricorn has developed numerous award-winning products and patents under its own brand as well as for leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.

