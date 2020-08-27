Apricorn's Aegis Secure Key 3NX USB 3.2 Flash Key Receives FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation

POWAY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB data storage devices, today announced that FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation (certification #3703) has been awarded to the Aegis Secure Key 3NX by the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This level of certification serves to authorize a device's use in industries and institutions -- healthcare, finance, defense, and legal; both nationally and globally -- in compliance with stringent data security regulations such as HIPAA, FERPA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and GDPR.

Originally released in late 2018, the Aegis Secure Key 3NX employs the latest Apricorn Secure Key encryption chipset while delivering cooler operating temperatures and a wider range of storage capacities than its predecessor, the Secure Key 3z.

The 3NX FIPS validation comes just one month behind the release of its sister product, the Secure Key 3NXC, which is the same device but replaces the traditional USB "A" connector with a USB 3.2 C-type connector; the first USB C encrypted flash key to market. "Initially, the 3NX was designed as a lower cost alternative to the FIPS validated Secure Key 3z," said Kurt Markley, Apricorn's Director of Sales. "While the NX has all of the same security features as all of our other devices, it addressed the following encrypted flash key market needs: cooler operating temperatures, a wider (lower) range of storage capacities to better optimize the spend on devices, and lower price points for large corporate deployments that don't require FIPS. As the NX began to catch on, requests from companies requiring FIPS validation compelled us to obtain FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation on this device as well."

Like all Aegis Secure Drives and Secure Keys, the 3NX comes standard with AegisWare™: Apricorn's proprietary firmware and feature set. Unlike the other Aegis Secure Drives and Secure Keys, the 3NX and 3NXC offers a unique patented feature: fixed disk / removable media toggling.

Consistent with the Apricorn line of secure drives, all passwords and commands are entered by way of the device's onboard keypad. A full 100 percent of the authentication and encryption processes take place within the device itself and never involve software or share password or encryption data with its host computer. Additionally, all have military grade 256-bit AES XTS encryption and firmware is locked down and can't be updated or modified, defending against malware.

Aegis Secure Key 3NX security features:

256-Bit AES XTS Military-Grade Hardware Encryption: Encrypts all data on-the-fly

Software-Free: Ready to use right out of the box; no software, no drivers, no updates

OS Agnostic: Compatible with PC, MAC, Linux, Android, Symbian or any mass storage compliant system with a powered USB port

Forced Enrollment: No factory-preset default PINs

Aegis Configurator Compatible: Create custom profiles and mass configure multiple Aegis devices at once

Onboard Keypad: All PIN entries are performed on the device's keypad making it compatible with systems without keyboards and shares no critical security parameters with its host computer

Lock-Override Mode: Can be programmed to remain unlocked during reboot / USB re-enumeration

Two Read-Only Modes: Preserve data in its original, unaltered state while blocking malware

Data Recovery PINs: provide access to the device in the event of forgotten PINs

Programmable Brute Force Protection: After a predetermined number of consecutive incorrect PIN entry attempts, the Aegis Secure Key will conclude that it is under attack by Brute Force and destroy its encryption key and PINs, rendering all data undecipherable

Removable Media / Fixed Disk Toggling Ability: U.S. Pat. No. 10,338,840

Seven Storage Capacities: 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Rugged Design: Aluminum exterior with protective sheath, hardened epoxy potting inside, and polymer coated wear-resistant buttons.

For more information about the Aegis Secure Key 3NX, visit https://www.apricorn.com/aegis-secure-key-3nx

About Apricorn

Headquartered in Poway, California, Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout North America, Canada and EMEA. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for myriad data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.

