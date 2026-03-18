April 12-18th is the Best Week to Sell in 2026 According to Realtor.com®

Sellers listing during this "Goldilocks" window could see $26,000 more than at the start of the year as mortgage rates ease and buyer demand ramps up

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Typical market seasonality and improving affordability conditions are converging to create a highly favorable window for U.S. home sellers during the week of April 12-18th. According to the 2026 Best Time to Sell report from Realtor.com®, the week of April 12-18th is expected to be the best time to list a home in 2026, offering a "Goldilocks" balance of higher prices, strong buyer demand, and a fast market pace.

As mortgage rates stabilized in the low-6% range in late 2025 and reached some of the lowest levels in nearly four years in early 2026, a cohort of previously sidelined buyers is expected to re-engage with the market. This rebound in demand will coincide with a seasonal thaw and is expected to peak mid-April, where historically, listings receive 16.7% more views than the average week, while homes sell approximately 17% faster—roughly nine days quicker than the annual norm. For the 2026 market, this could translate to a national median listing price that is $5,300 above the annual average—and $26,000 more than in January.

"After years of being squeezed by limited inventory and high rates, the 2026 housing market is starting to feel more approachable for those who have been sidelined," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "This shift doesn't just mean more options; lower rates and tempered price growth should give buyers' some budget breathing room. For sellers, the mid-April window represents an opportunity to enter a market that feels more within reach for buyers while benefiting from a seasonal advantage in terms of pricing and competition."

Why the Week of April 12-18?

By analyzing seasonal trends from 2018–2025, the Realtor.com® Best Time to Sell Report identified several key benefits for sellers who time their listing to this specific week:

Strong Prices: Homes listed during this window historically reach prices 1.3% higher than the average week. In 2026, this translates to a national median listing price approximately $5,300 above the annual average and $26,000 more than the start of the year.

Homes listed during this window historically reach prices 1.3% higher than the average week. In 2026, this translates to a national median listing price approximately $5,300 above the annual average and $26,000 more than the start of the year. Market Velocity: In 2025, homes during this optimal week were on market for 50 days—10 days faster than the year's average and three days faster than pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

In 2025, homes during this optimal week were on market for 50 days—10 days faster than the year's average and three days faster than pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Inventory Advantage: While inventory levels have grown, the national supply remains 16.8% below typical 2017–2019 levels. Listing during the week of April 12-18 allows sellers to bypass the surge in new listings typically seen later in the spring.

While inventory levels have grown, the national supply remains 16.8% below typical 2017–2019 levels. Listing during the week of April 12-18 allows sellers to bypass the surge in new listings typically seen later in the spring. Price Stability: Roughly 18.9% fewer homes see price reductions during this week compared to the annual average, as concentrated buyer activity supports firm asking prices.

Strategic Market Readiness

Early preparation is key, while 53% of sellers reported preparing their homes in a month or less, the complexity of the current market, which sees more power in the hands of buyers than in years past, suggests homeowners should begin the process well before their intended listing date.

Economic Uncertainty and Shifting Market Dynamics

The 2026 housing market is in a delicate rebalancing phase following a 2025 season where home sales matched nearly three-decade lows. Several shifting dynamics will define the coming months:

Easing of the "Lock-In" Effect: Seller activity climbed through 2025 and the share of outstanding mortgages above 6% surpassed those below 3%. While this thaw in inventory provides more options, the path to a balanced market remains uneven as sellers and buyers navigate interest rate volatility.

Seller activity climbed through 2025 and the share of outstanding mortgages above 6% surpassed those below 3%. While this thaw in inventory provides more options, the path to a balanced market remains uneven as sellers and buyers navigate interest rate volatility. Recovering Purchasing Power vs. Affordability: Mortgage rates reached the 5% range for the first time in 3.5 years in early 2026, providing a welcomed development for sidelined buyers. However, the market's path lower remains "bumpy," requiring both buyers and sellers to "rate-proof" their budgets against sudden macroeconomic shifts.

Mortgage rates reached the 5% range for the first time in 3.5 years in early 2026, providing a welcomed development for sidelined buyers. However, the market's path lower remains "bumpy," requiring both buyers and sellers to "rate-proof" their budgets against sudden macroeconomic shifts. Risk of Late-Season Competition: Historically, by late June, median prices reach near-peak levels (+11.0% in 2025), but this coincides with a 38.4% surge in new sellers. Homeowners can mitigate the risk of being lost in a crowded summer market by seizing the mid-April window, where buyer interest is high but competition is still building.

"The housing market remains undersupplied, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, meaning sellers of well-priced, move-in ready homes are likely to find success," said Hannah Jones, senior economic research analyst at Realtor.com®. "However, in the South and West where inventory is more abundant, sellers face softer conditions. In those metros, optimizing timing to this early spring window is even more critical to differentiate a property from the growing competition."

Local Flavor: Why the "Best Week" Varies by Market While national data points to April 12-18 as the optimal window, real estate remains local. Depending on the region, the ideal listing window may already be open or still weeks away:

The Early Birds: High-Demand Tech & Coastal Hubs: In markets like San Jose, Boston, and Seattle, the spring market kicks off much earlier. Savvy sellers in these metros often list in early to mid-March to get ahead of the surge. With inventory remaining tight, listing early allows sellers to capture "high-intent" buyers who have been scouring limited winter listings.

In markets like San Jose, Boston, and Seattle, the spring market kicks off much earlier. Savvy sellers in these metros often list in early to mid-March to get ahead of the surge. With inventory remaining tight, listing early allows sellers to capture "high-intent" buyers who have been scouring limited winter listings. The Steady Climbers: Midwest and Northeast "Value" Markets: Markets such as Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, and Hartford are seeing some of the highest demand in the country due to relative affordability. Supply in these areas remains quite limited, and the "Best Week" tends to align more closely with the national average in mid-April.

Markets such as Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, and Hartford are seeing some of the highest demand in the country due to relative affordability. Supply in these areas remains quite limited, and the "Best Week" tends to align more closely with the national average in mid-April. The Sunbelt Shift: In the South and West, markets like Austin and Phoenix are seeing inventory return to pre-pandemic levels, granting buyers more leverage. For sellers in these metros, the mid-April window is the best bet to find a match as early buyers re-enter the market before competition from other sellers intensifies across the calendar year.

Best Time to List – 50 Largest Metro Areas

Market Best Week Start Date Listing Price vs Start of Year Listing Price Change vs Start of Year ($) Views Per Property vs Avg Week Price Reductions vs Avg Week Days on Market vs Avg Week Active Listings vs Avg Week United States 4/12/2025 6.6 % $26,000 16.7 % -20.5 % -9 days -12.8 % Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 4/12/2026 6.7 % $27,000 18.7 % -15.4 % -8 -10.1 % Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX 4/12/2026 9.1 % $41,000 26.3 % -8.0 % -15 -10.2 % Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 3/15/2026 5.9 % $21,000 22.5 % -25.0 % -7 -14.8 % Birmingham, AL 5/10/2026 10.5 % $30,000 12.4 % 0.4 % -11 -6.2 % Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 3/8/2026 8.7 % $69,000 25.6 % -46.0 % -10 -22.9 % Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 4/12/2026 15.2 % $39,000 35.4 % -37.8 % -10 -22.0 % Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 4/12/2026 5.6 % $23,000 18.4 % -17.8 % -10 -11.7 % Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN 3/22/2026 9.9 % $35,000 18.0 % -23.3 % -5 -15.2 % Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 3/29/2026 14.7 % $50,000 17.5 % -27.6 % -6 -18.6 % Cleveland, OH 4/12/2026 15.9 % $39,000 20.3 % -25.0 % -7 -16.6 % Columbus, OH 3/22/2026 9.8 % $34,000 34.1 % -45.6 % -9 -25.9 % Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 4/12/2026 5.8 % $24,000 23.5 % -20.0 % -9 -14.6 % Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO 3/8/2026 5.6 % $31,000 35.2 % -44.2 % -12 -30.0 % Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4/12/2026 13.6 % $32,000 32.0 % -34.6 % -6 -21.3 % Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood, MI 3/29/2026 8.4 % $34,000 22.6 % -54.3 % -5 -27.2 % Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT 3/15/2026 6.4 % $28,000 27.2 % -26.4 % -6 -14.3 % Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX 4/12/2026 5.4 % $19,000 17.5 % -13.0 % -7 -9.1 % Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN 5/3/2026 15.8 % $49,000 24.5 % -17.9 % -11 -16.6 % Jacksonville, FL 3/22/2026 5.3 % $20,000 24.7 % -15.5 % -7 -9.8 % Kansas City, MO-KS 3/22/2026 7.3 % $28,000 18.2 % -35.3 % -4 -18.7 % Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV 3/22/2026 3.6 % $17,000 31.6 % -24.4 % -7 -18.2 % Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 3/22/2026 7.0 % $73,000 20.0 % -22.2 % -5 -13.9 % Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 4/26/2026 10.5 % $32,000 15.0 % -35.6 % -5 -17.4 % Memphis, TN-MS-AR 5/3/2026 9.0 % $27,000 10.3 % -10.5 % -8 -11.2 % Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 5/24/2026 5.1 % $26,000 3.0 % -1.7 % -2 -2.6 % Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 3/22/2026 9.2 % $34,000 21.9 % -46.5 % -5 -13.1 % Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 3/15/2026 6.6 % $27,000 23.3 % -41.0 % -6 -22.3 % Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN 4/12/2026 6.8 % $36,000 21.6 % -17.5 % -8 -14.3 % New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ 3/22/2026 4.6 % $34,000 18.3 % -18.2 % -10 -7.7 % Oklahoma City, OK 3/8/2026 4.5 % $14,000 18.4 % -42.2 % 0 -13.7 % Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 4/19/2026 5.0 % $21,000 23.3 % -5.4 % -7 -9.8 % Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 3/22/2026 5.1 % $18,000 19.8 % -16.8 % -7 -9.8 % Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4/19/2026 5.4 % $27,000 18.3 % -3.1 % -4 -1.4 % Pittsburgh, PA 4/5/2026 10.8 % $26,000 21.4 % -19.1 % -9 -13.5 % Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 3/22/2026 3.1 % $18,000 25.9 % -35.6 % -9 -25.2 % Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 4/12/2026 6.3 % $34,000 19.8 % -33.7 % -7 -16.5 % Raleigh-Cary, NC 4/12/2026 5.7 % $25,000 21.6 % -22.5 % -10 -13.4 % Richmond, VA 4/12/2026 7.4 % $31,000 20.0 % -19.0 % -7 -11.6 % Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 3/22/2026 2.7 % $16,000 27.4 % -17.3 % -4 -12.9 % Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 3/22/2026 4.6 % $28,000 26.1 % -33.6 % -8 -24.9 % San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 4/19/2026 4.8 % $15,000 22.4 % -11.3 % -8 -11.3 % San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3/22/2026 5.4 % $48,000 20.4 % -29.1 % -5 -17.5 % San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA 3/22/2026 11.6 % $104,000 18.5 % -27.2 % -7 -16.4 % San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 3/8/2026 11.4 % $148,000 18.3 % -32.4 % -10 -19.1 % Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3/29/2026 10.2 % $76,000 22.0 % -52.3 % -10 -30.5 % St. Louis, MO-IL 3/22/2026 8.1 % $23,000 17.4 % -21.0 % -4 -13.3 % Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 4/19/2026 6.2 % $25,000 26.2 % -1.4 % -7 -6.8 % Tucson, AZ 5/3/2026 7.1 % $27,000 11.3 % -10.2 % -5 -6.9 % Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC 4/19/2026 6.4 % $26,000 19.4 % -12.5 % -8 -4.8 % Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 3/22/2026 7.1 % $39,000 18.1 % -29.0 % -9 -15.2 %

Methodology

Listing metrics (e.g. list prices) from 2018-2019 and 2021-2025 were measured on a weekly basis, with each week compared against a benchmark from the first full week of the year. Due to the onset of the pandemic, 2020 was an uncharacteristic year and has therefore been excluded from the analysis. Averaging across the years yielded the "typical" seasonal trend for each metric. Percentile levels for each week were calculated along each metric (prices, listings, days on market, etc.), and were then averaged together across metrics to determine a Best Time to List score for each week. Rankings for each week were based on these Best Time to List scores.

Each week was scored based on favorability toward sellers — this included competition from other sellers (active listings and new listings), listing prices, market pace (days on market), likelihood of price reductions, and homebuyer demand (views per property on Realtor.com). Percentile levels for each week were calculated along each metric, and were then averaged together across metrics to determine a Best Time to Sell score for each week. Rankings for each week were based on these Best Time to Sell scores.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com