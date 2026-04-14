April Is Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Farmers Insurance® Urges Drivers to Put Safety First

Data shows distracted driving remains a serious risk on U.S. roads; Farmers® shares practical steps drivers can take to help protect themselves and others.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households head into the spring driving season, Farmers Insurance is reminding drivers that April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a timely moment to refocus on safer habits behind the wheel.

As spring driving picks up — with more vehicles, more pedestrians, and more time spent on the road — staying focused behind the wheel becomes even more important.

Distracted driving — including texting, scrolling, eating, or adjusting technology while driving — continues to be a critical safety issue nationwide. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving claimed 3,208 lives in the United States in 2024, injuring hundreds of thousands more. NHTSA reports that distraction was a factor in an estimated 8% of fatal crashes and 13% of injury crashes, underscoring how even brief lapses in attention can have devastating consequences.

"Distracted driving isn't just a bad habit — it's a serious safety risk that affects everyone on the road," said Jonathan Hart, Head of National Auto Physical Damage & Regional Claims at Farmers. "This month is an important reminder that staying focused behind the wheel saves lives."

Why distracted driving deserves attention now

April's awareness campaign coincides with increased national efforts to discourage distracted driving, including education and enforcement initiatives led by traffic safety organizations and law enforcement agencies.

As daylight hours increase and more drivers are on the road in spring, safety experts stress that attention and reaction time matter more than ever.

Consumer‑first tips to help reduce distracted driving

Farmers encourages drivers to take simple, proactive steps that can make a meaningful difference:

Before you turn on the engine — Start Smart

Set yourself up for a focused drive

Set your navigation, playlist, and climate controls before you start driving.

you start driving. Put your phone out of reach — glove box, center console, or back seat.

— glove box, center console, or back seat. Turn on "Do Not Disturb While Driving" or silence notifications.

Build in a few extra minutes so you're not tempted to multitask.

While you're driving — Stay Focused

Small choices, big impact

Keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel — even quick glances can matter.

Let passengers help with calls or texts when possible * .

. If something truly can't wait, pull over safely before checking your phone.

before checking your phone. Remember: driving is the primary task — everything else can wait.

*Note: For Signal® by Farmers® app users, passing your phone to a passenger during a trip may still be recorded as phone activity. It's recommended to keep your phone stationary during trips — even when a passenger is helping.

Safety experts note that even taking eyes off the road for a few seconds at highway speeds can dramatically increase crash risk.

After the drive — Reflect & Improve

Turn awareness into better habits

Take a moment to review your trip and think about what went well.

If you use a telematics program like the Signal ® by Farmers ® app from Farmers Insurance , check in after your drive to see insights about your driving behavior and identify opportunities to improve.

, check in after your drive to see insights about your driving behavior and identify opportunities to improve. Use feedback as a learning tool — safer habits over time can help protect you, your passengers, and others on the road.

Reset for the next trip: small improvements add up.

Coverage spotlight: understanding protection if the unexpected happens

While prevention is the first line of defense, Farmers also encourages drivers to understand their car insurance coverage before an incident occurs. Distracted‑driving crashes can lead to costly vehicle damage, injuries, and long‑term financial impact. Reviewing coverages such as liability, medical payments or personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help drivers be better prepared for the unexpected.

Using technology to support safer driving habits

Farmers also offers tools designed to help drivers become more aware of their driving behavior. The Signal® by Farmers® app is one example that encourages safer driving habits by providing insights that can help drivers stay focused and make more informed choices behind the wheel.

Drivers can explore whether digital tools like this may support safer routines, especially for everyday commuting.

A shared responsibility

Distracted driving affects more than just drivers — passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, and entire communities feel the impact. Farmers encourages everyone to speak up if they see unsafe behavior on the road and to model attentive driving for friends and family.

For more information about safe driving tips and resources, visit Farmers.com.

Sources:

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2025 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com.

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