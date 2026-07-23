AprilAire Announces Homeowner Guidelines for Maintaining Indoor Air Quality During Wildfire Smoke Events

AprilAire releases practical guidelines homeowners can take to protect indoor air quality and create a cleaner-air refuge at home as wildfire smoke impacts more communities.

MADISON, Wis., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AprilAire has announced homeowner guidelines to maintain indoor air quality during wildfire smoke events. These guidelines provide practical steps for using whole-home filtration to protect indoor environments from outdoor pollutants. As wildfire seasons grow longer and affect larger portions of the country, millions of homeowners face a new reality where smoke from distant wildfires can significantly impact the air they breathe inside their homes.

According to guidance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wildfire smoke contains a complex mixture of gases and fine particles that can travel hundreds or even thousands of miles. While many people focus on outdoor air quality alerts, AprilAire, a leader in healthy indoor air solutions, is encouraging homeowners to pay equal attention to the air inside their homes.

"Many people assume they're safe if they can't smell smoke indoors, but some of the most concerning wildfire smoke pollutants are too small to see or smell," said Dr. Jatin Khanpara, Chief Technology Advisor at AprilAire. "Studies show smoke is dominated by submicron particles, making indoor air filtration critical. Whole-home filtration, portable air purifiers, and activated carbon solutions can help reduce exposure when outdoor air quality declines."

The Invisible Threat of Wildfire Smoke Particles

One of the primary health concerns associated with wildfire smoke is exposure to particulate matter (PM2.5), microscopic particles measuring 2.5 microns or smaller. These particles are small enough to travel deep into the lungs and may even enter the bloodstream.

Research has linked wildfire smoke exposure to respiratory irritation, reduced lung function, and other health concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations including children, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

How Wildfire Smoke Gets Inside Your Home

Even when doors and windows are closed, outdoor air and smoke particles can find their way indoors through:

Small cracks, joints and gaps around windows and doors

Kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans that vent outdoors

Fresh-air intakes connected to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems

Other openings throughout a home's building envelope

As a result, homeowners may experience elevated indoor particle levels during smoke events without realizing it.

Four Steps Homeowners Can Take to Improve Indoor Air Quality

Don't Rely on Your Nose



If you cannot smell smoke indoors, that doesn't necessarily mean the air is clean.



Wildfire smoke contains PM2.5, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other combustion byproducts that may negatively impact health. Some of the smallest and most harmful particles are too small to see individually, while gradual changes in odor can be difficult to detect.



Prepare Before Smoke Arrives



Homeowners should take steps now rather than waiting for wildfire smoke to move into their area.



AprilAire recommends consulting with indoor air quality and HVAC professionals to evaluate filtration systems, identify opportunities for improvement and develop a plan before wildfire season peaks.



To locate a qualified contractor, visit the AprilAire Find-a-Pro directory:

https://www.aprilaire.com/find-a-pro



Monitor the Air Inside Your Home



Many homeowners regularly check outdoor air quality reports, but indoor air can also change quickly during wildfire events.



Monitoring indoor levels of PM2.5, VOCs and other airborne pollutants can help homeowners understand when action may be needed to improve air quality and reduce exposure.



Learn more about the AprilAire Healthy Air Monitor:

https://www.aprilaire.com



Upgrade Your Home's First Line of Defense



When wildfire smoke is present, an HVAC air filter becomes one of the most important tools for protecting indoor air.



The EPA recommends using a Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value (MERV) 13 or higher filter, when compatible with the HVAC system, during wildfire smoke events because these filters are effective at capturing harmful fine particles. Higher-efficiency filters, including MERV 16 filtration solutions where compatible, can provide even greater particle capture performance.

Whole-home filtration systems can provide:

Whole-home protection

Continuous air filtration

Improved indoor air quality throughout the living space

AprilAire whole-home air purification solutions are designed to help families breathe easier when outdoor conditions are beyond their control.

Learn more about AprilAire Air Purification Solutions:

https://shop.aprilaire.com/collections/air-filters

Creating a Clean-Air Refuge at Home

While homeowners cannot control wildfire activity or outdoor air conditions, they can take meaningful steps to minimize exposure indoors. By monitoring indoor air quality and investing in effective filtration, families can create a cleaner-air refuge during wildfire season.

As wildfire smoke becomes an increasingly common concern across the United States, AprilAire remains committed to helping homeowners understand the risks and take practical steps to protect the air they breathe every day.

About AprilAire

AprilAire has been delivering Healthy Air since 1954 to help you feel better, sleep better, and live better. With solutions to manage all aspects of Indoor Air Quality for all types of homes in all environments, AprilAire is committed to helping you achieve greater quality of life. Our signature solution—the AprilAire Healthy Air System® —is a customized all-in-one whole-house approach to maintaining proper indoor air quality. Learn more at aprilaire.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Reihl

AprilAire

608-310-6333

[email protected]

SOURCE AprilAire