April/May Recap: BBVA Compass, a bank of opportunities

April Highlights

Houston Rockets and BBVA Compass create opportunities for entrepreneurship with new small business contest

BBVA Compass and the Houston Rockets launched their annual local small business contest to encourage entrepreneurship and to create the opportunity for a Houston business to win financial and promotional support.

BBVA Compass expands its BBVA Momentum accelerator program for social entrepreneurs to 7 states

This year, BBVA Compass expanded the opportunity for social entrepreneurs from across its entire footprint to apply for BBVA Momentum, a five-month training program aimed at helping entrepreneurs scale up and impact their communities.

BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup Features Houston Dynamo & CF Monterrey in MoneyGram SocioMX Tour on June 29

On June 29, the Houston Dynamo will take on CF Monterrey in the second match of the MoneyGram SocioMX Tour as part of the 10th BBVA Compass Dynamo Charities Cup, an annual fundraising event that brings prominent international soccer teams to Houston.

BBVA Compass kicks off its Live Music Session series in Dallas with Luke Pell

BBVA Compass and live entertainment company AEG kicked off the BBVA Music Session concert series in Dallas with rising country music artist Luke Pell. The series is part of the bank's ongoing commitment to creating positive experiences for its communities.

Making the branch mobile

The digital transformation taking shape at BBVA Compass' branches is having a big effect on the efficiency and convenience of banking. Head of Retail Banking Çağrı Süzer said the bank's retail network is supporting a universal banker approach.

Guided by values

BBVA Compass Head of Business Development Pepe Olalla said that BBVA Compass' digital products — such as its online-based consumer loan product, Express Personal Loan — are guided by the bank's core values.

How one scholarship can change someone's life

Since its inception, the BBVA Compass Passion for Education Scholarship program has awarded 663 scholarships to the dependents of bank employees, totaling nearly $1.8 million. Watch how the educational journey of two recipients was impacted.

Dear Rosilyn: What is our culture?

In the latest edition of her signature career advice column, "Dear Rosilyn," BBVA Compass Chief Talent & Culture Executive Rosilyn Houston shared insight about the bank's culture and how employees help shape it.

Top three ways to use a HELOC

One of the ways homeowners can tap into their homequity is with a home equity line of credit (HELOC). BBVA Compass Director of Mortgage and Home Equity Originations Jose Pascual shared three reasons why homeowners should consider a HELOC.

May Highlights

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston unveils Glassell School of Art and BBVA Compass Roof Garden

BBVA Compass is a leading corporate donor to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston with its $8 million gift representing the bank's largest donation ever to any single organization. The BBVA Compass Roof Garden is named in honor of the bank.

UAB, BBVA Compass and Legion FC Celebrate Stadium Expansion

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Athletic, BBVA Compass and Birmingham Legion FC celebrated the stadium expansion of BBVA Compass Field on the campus of University of Alabama. Expected for completion in March 2019, the soccer stadium will have a maximum capacity of nearly 6,000.

BBVA Compass launches Rethink as new addition to Employee Assistance Plan

BBVA Compass recently announced Rethink, a new addition to its Employee Assistance Plan and employee benefits program. Rethink provides support to employees raising children with learning and behavioral challenges or developmental disabilities.

The Pitch contest comes back again to create opportunities with BBVA Compass and Houston Dynamo

For the third year in a row, BBVA Compass and the Houston Dynamo kicked off The Pitch, a small business contest that creates the opportunity for Houston-area entrepreneurs to showcase their business and score $10,000.

BBVA Compass and the Houston Dynamo announce four finalists for The Pitch contest

BBVA Compass and the Houston Dynamo announced the four finalists for their annual contest, The Pitch, which creates the opportunity for a Houston-area small business to score $10,000.

Excellence in mobile experience and adoption

Thanks to its banking app, BBVA Compass has achieved a 30 percent year-over-year jump in active mobile customers. Head of Business Development Pepe Olalla said the growth underscores the bank's drive to transformation marked by excellent digital experiences.

BBVA Compass' Pepe Olalla talks digital transformation through the lens of Business Development

In this Q&A, BBVA Compass Head of Business Pepe Olalla gave insight into how business development efforts are creating amazing customer experiences and contributing to the bank's digital transformation.

BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown brings the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies to Birmingham

At a press conference on Thursday, May 3, BBVA Compass and the Houston Rockets officially announced BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown, the preseason game between the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies taking place in Birmingham on Oct. 2.

BBVA Compass reopens final remaining branch temporarily closed after Hurricane Harvey

Almost nine months after the historic Hurricane Harvey came through the Texas Gulf Coast, BBVA Compass is reopening the last of its temporarily closed branches with a new design.

To learn more about BBVA Compass, visit: www.bbvacompass.com

For more news visit: www.bbva.com and newsroom.bbvacompass.com

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 649 branches, including 336 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found at www.bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter or visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com.

