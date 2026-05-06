Aprio Acquires Phoenix-Based Price Kong, Adding Cannabis Experience and Expanding Arizona Footprint

ATLANTA and PHOENIX, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., has entered into an agreement to acquire Price Kong, a Phoenix-based accounting and advisory firm. The transaction, effective June 1, 2026, expands Aprio's Arizona presence and adds accounting, audit, and advisory capabilities to complement Aprio Legal's existing footprint in the market. The acquisition also marks Aprio's entry into serving the cannabis industry, bringing specialized experience to businesses operating in a complex, fast-growing, and heavily regulated sector.

"Bringing our capabilities - accounting, advisory, audit, wealth, and legal - together in one market is a landmark moment for Aprio. Our goal is to be the firm that Arizona's most ambitious entrepreneurs and business leaders turn to when navigating a growth opportunity, a complex transaction, managing regulatory risk, or building toward an exit," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "We are thrilled to welcome the Price Kong team to Aprio and to deepen our presence in the Phoenix metro area."

Price Kong, founded in 1967, has been a cornerstone of the Phoenix business community for nearly six decades, advising ambitious entrepreneurs and business leaders across construction, dental, healthcare, real estate, technology, and other growth-oriented industries. The firm was also among the first to offer accounting services to the cannabis industry, helping operators and ancillary businesses navigate complex regulatory, tax, and financial challenges for over ten years. With more than 40 professionals, including Managing Partner Ross Dietrich and five additional partners, Price Kong brings substantial depth and experience to Aprio.

"We couldn't be more excited to join Aprio and bring our clients an even stronger platform to help them grow," said Ross Dietrich, managing partner of Price Kong. "Our team has spent decades building deep experience in complex and fast-moving industries, and by joining Aprio, we are able to pair that specialization with broader capabilities and deeper resources. I'm incredibly proud of what this team has built, and I'm excited about what we will accomplish together as part of Aprio."

Aprio entered the Phoenix metro market in early 2025 with the launch of Aprio Legal, a full-service alternative business structure law firm recently named a "Top 10 Most Innovative Law Firm in Arizona" by AZ Big Media.

The Price Kong acquisition is the latest milestone in Aprio's growth journey, which includes the acquisition of CAVU Advisors in Columbia, Maryland; expansion into Portland, Oregon; the addition of a dedicated State and Local Tax team in Denver; and the launch of Aprio Global to serve clients with cross-border tax, accounting, and advisory needs worldwide.

To learn more, visit aprio.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 3,200 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.5B in assets under advisement, Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

About Price Kong

Price Kong, established in 1967, provides personalized accounting and advisory services to individuals and businesses. As a full-service CPA firm, Price Kong delivers experience across tax preparation and planning, audits, financial statement reviews, client accounting, and business consulting. Founded by Ron Price, CPA—an educator at heart—the firm's approach centers on partnering with clients as advisors, mentors, and educators, committed to the ongoing collaboration that helps businesses flourish. Learn more at pricekong.com.

Follow Aprio:

Aprio Website: https://www.aprio.com/

Aprio Careers: https://www.careers.aprio.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aprio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprioadvisors

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprioadvisors/

SOURCE Aprio