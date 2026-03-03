Aprio Announces Launch of Aprio Global™; Names Tony Szczepaniak Global Services Leader

New global community will build on the vision and collaboration established by ATLAST's founding firms to meet growing cross-border client needs

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., today announced the launch of Aprio Global™, a new global community designed to bring together professional services firms around the world to collaborate and serve the growing needs of middle-market businesses operating internationally. Aprio also announced that Tony Szczepaniak has been named Global Services Leader of Aprio Global.

Aprio Global builds on the foundation established by ATLAST, a global collective co-founded by Aprio and Cooper Parry and shaped alongside early member firms in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ATLAST brought together like-minded, independent firms with a shared belief in collaboration, innovation, and challenging traditional models to better serve globally minded clients. Aprio Global represents the next phase of that journey, evolving the community into a more structured, globally aligned platform designed to support deeper collaboration and a consistent client experience across borders.

"Middle-market companies are expanding globally at an unprecedented pace, and they expect their advisors to meet them wherever they operate," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "For years, under Yelena Epova's leadership, our International Practice and our collaborations through ATLAST have helped clients navigate that growth. With the launch of Aprio Global, we are formalizing and scaling those efforts through a unified global platform led by Tony Szczepaniak, whose experience building and governing international communities makes him uniquely suited to guide this next phase."

"This new and dynamic international union is great news," said Ade Cheatham, CEO of Cooper Parry. "As an integral part of the Aprio Global community, we see it as a brilliant opportunity to further accelerate our global ambitions alongside other high-calibre firms. Cooper Parry is building a group to dominate the mid-market in the UK and Ireland. This powerful, collaborative new platform will help us fulfil our wider global ambitions – at pace and with total confidence."

Tony Szczepaniak brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across Fortune 500 corporate tax environments, public accounting, and global accounting associations. He has experience implementing global strategies, strengthening governance, and increasing collaboration among firms worldwide.

As Global Services Leader of Aprio Global, Tony will focus on building a curated global community of accounting, advisory, and law firms committed to structured collaboration and client service excellence.

"Aprio Global is an opportunity to build something truly special alongside some of the most respected firms in the profession," said Tony. "I'm excited to work with incredible firms around the world that share a commitment to collaboration and client value. Together, we will create a global community where firms can work easily across borders and deliver exceptional experiences for the clients they serve."

Aprio Global complements the Aprio Alliance, which supports nearly 90 independent accounting firms across the United States and Canada with advisory resources, peer collaboration, and leadership development. Together, Aprio Global and the Aprio Alliance form a broader ecosystem that supports firms at different stages of growth while expanding Aprio's ability to serve clients on a global scale.

"Tony brings strong experience building global communities that turn collaboration into growth," said Dean Sengstock, Partner and National Leader of the Aprio Alliance. "His leadership will be instrumental as Aprio Global creates new opportunities for our member firms to pursue more complex cross-border work and deliver greater value to clients."

Aprio Global is designed to move beyond traditional international communities by focusing on purposeful collaboration, accountability, and shared success, while helping firms work together in ways that translate directly into better client experiences and measurable results.

"Clients with international operations need advisors they can trust to deliver consistently across countries and service lines," said Yelena Epova, International Practice Leader and Tax Partner at Aprio. "Aprio Global deepens collaboration with firms we know and trust, helping deliver a seamless experience for clients wherever they do business."

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 2,800 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.5B in assets under management, Aprio is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

