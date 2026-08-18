Aprio Launches Aprio Ventures to Invest in the AI Technologies Shaping the Future of Professional Services

Building on years of strategic technology investing, Aprio Ventures will connect the firm with emerging solutions to evaluate, implement, and scale to enhance client service

AI Summary:

Aprio launches Aprio Ventures to invest in emerging AI and technology companies.

The program will help evaluate and scale technologies that enhance client service.

Since 2019, Aprio has invested in nearly 20 technology companies.

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., today announces the launch of Aprio Ventures, a strategic investment program created to identify and accelerate technologies to strengthen Aprio's services and enhance the client experience. Through Aprio Ventures, Aprio will invest in emerging technology companies, work alongside founders, and evaluate innovative solutions that can strengthen its services, empower its professionals, and create a better experience for clients.

Since 2019, Aprio has invested in nearly 20 companies and worked alongside founders to evaluate, pilot, and scale technology across the professional services landscape. Aprio Ventures brings greater focus to that work, allowing the firm to pursue more opportunities across AI, automation, and enterprise software while gaining a broader view of the technologies shaping accounting and advisory services.

Aprio's investments through Aprio Ventures will be paired with strategic and technical support, giving Aprio professionals an opportunity to help shape how the solutions work in practice and founders the support to scale their businesses. The goal is to equip teams with tools that will benefit our clients, giving our professionals more time to focus on strategic advice and the issues that matter most to our clients.

"Aprio Ventures is about building the firm our clients will need in the future," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "By investing in emerging technology and putting promising solutions to work inside Aprio, we can improve how we serve clients and give our professionals more time to focus on meaningful advice. This is another way Aprio is staying ahead and helping lead the profession forward."

Aprio Ventures, part of Aprio's Corporate Development Team, will be led by Kyle Kling. Kyle brings more than a decade of experience building corporate venture programs and investing across AI, enterprise software, fintech, and emerging technologies. He will lead the firm's efforts to identify investment opportunities, build relationships with founders and other investors, and connect promising technologies with leaders across Aprio.

Aprio Ventures expects to invest alongside established venture capital firms and other investors. In addition to capital, Aprio can offer founders access to the perspective of professionals working across accounting, tax, advisory, wealth, legal, and talent solutions, as well as opportunities to evaluate how their technology performs in a growing professional services firm.

Aprio Ventures supports Aprio's broader growth strategy and the firm's five-year, $300 million commitment to technology and automation. Together, these investments are designed to strengthen how Aprio delivers its services, expand the capabilities available to clients, and help the firm continue to lead as technology reshapes the accounting and advisory profession.

To learn more about Aprio Ventures, visit ventures.aprio.com.

About Aprio

Aprio is redefining what it means to be a global advisory and accounting firm. We help businesses and individuals Account for Anything™ — delivering clarity and confidence in a world full of unknowns. Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC deliver professional services to clients worldwide. Aprio Advisory Group, LLC provides advisory, tax, legal, wealth, and talent solutions to help build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, while Aprio, LLP delivers audit and attest services with uncompromising quality and integrity. With more than 3,400 team members serving clients in 50+ countries and $5.8B in assets under advisement as of June 30, 2026, Aprio, the 20th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., is consistently recognized as a Top Workplace, celebrated for transformative growth on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Power Partners lists, and led by Richard Kopelman, named to Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting. Learn more at Aprio.com.

Follow Aprio:

Aprio Website: https://www.aprio.com/

Aprio Ventures Website: https://ventures.aprio.com/

Aprio Careers: https://www.careers.aprio.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aprio/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprioadvisors/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aprioadvisors/

SOURCE Aprio