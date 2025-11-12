Aprio Unites Firm Alliance and Professional Services+ to Launch Aprio Alliance

New combined community expands resources, insights, and collaboration for growth-minded firms

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprio, the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., today announced the combination of Aprio Firm Alliance and Aprio Professional Services+ (PS+) into one unified community: Aprio Alliance, effective Jan. 2026. The new model brings together nearly 90 independent, growth-oriented accounting firms across the U.S. and Canada, providing expanded access to Aprio's advisory resources, including technology guidance, leadership and career development programs, exclusive events and peer collaboration, data-driven financial insights, and a members-only platform that centralizes tools, templates, and collaboration opportunities.

This combination advances Aprio's vision to build the most connected and growth-focused community of accounting firms, uniting accounting leaders around shared learning, progress, and business performance.

Aprio Alliance will provide members with greater support and opportunities to engage across every level of their firms — connecting partners, practice leaders, client service professionals, and functional teams to drive firmwide collaboration and growth. The community includes an expanded member services team, access to more than 30 vendor partnerships, a full curriculum of technical and non-technical CPE and leadership training available through the Aprio Learning Platform, and exclusive benchmarking and coaching resources.

"The creation of Aprio Alliance represents the next evolution of how we support firms," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "By bringing together two complementary communities, we are giving members more ways to learn from each other, grow their teams, and deliver even greater value to clients."

Aprio Firm Alliance has long served as a catalyst for small and mid-sized accounting firms seeking growth through collaboration, providing members with practical solutions, thought leadership, and access to Aprio's resources. Aprio Professional Services+, acquired from RSM US LLP earlier this year, extends that reach to a broader community of accounting firms and offers advisory services in strategy, leadership, talent, and operations.

Together, Aprio Alliance will serve as a comprehensive growth community for firms ranging in size from start-up to market leaders —representing over $1.5 billion in combined revenue and serving clients across industries and geographies. The combined group will be led by Dean Sengstock, current leader of Aprio's Professional Services+ practice, and backed by a dedicated and growing team to enhance member services and expand support for firms nationwide.

"Aprio Alliance is about what drives our members' success and empowering them to grow," said Dean Sengstock, Partner and Leader of the Aprio Alliance. "By reimagining the alliance model, we're challenging the status quo — bringing together the best of both models, more collaboration, more resources, and more opportunities for every firm in the community."

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed, and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,800+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology.

About Aprio Alliance

Aprio Alliance is a professional community designed to support small and mid-sized accounting and advisory firms with the resources, insights, and connections they need to grow. Formed through the integration of Aprio Firm Alliance and Aprio Professional Services+, Aprio Alliance brings together nearly 90 independent firms across the U.S. and Canada. Backed by Aprio, the 24th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., members gain access to strategic collaboration, advisory support, technical and non-technical CPE, benchmarking tools, and a members-only portal that streamlines operations and accelerates growth. Aprio Alliance is built to meet the needs of collaborative and growth-oriented firms at every stage. With a shared commitment to transformation, Aprio Alliance empowers members to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

