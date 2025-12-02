Aprio Powers Next Phase of Growth with Appointment of Chief People Officer Carolyn O'Boyle

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aprio announces the appointment of seasoned executive leader Carolyn O'Boyle as Chief People Officer and Partner, reinforcing its commitment to building a world-class culture where team members can thrive and grow. As Top 25 accounting and business advisory firm Aprio continues its trajectory of transformational growth, the firm is doubling down on what fuels its success: its people.

Carolyn will architect a talent strategy that is directly aligned with the firm's business strategy, attracting the best minds, accelerating performance, and careers. Carolyn will lead the development of a future-ready workforce strategy, designed to empower our people and enable our technology-driven, global service delivery model.

"Carolyn's leadership will be a catalyst for transformative growth, elevating how we attract, develop, and empower our talent to deliver exceptional client experiences," said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. "Her experience in building high-performing teams and her vision for the future will open new doors for our people. I am thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team."

Carolyn is widely recognized as a strategic leader with a proven track record of driving transformation in complex organizations. Throughout her career, she has led large-scale HR and people operations for thousands of professionals and shaped the future of work at leading companies. Carolyn is recognized as the architect behind impactful talent strategies, modernizing HR functions, spearheading digital transformation, and delivering operational excellence. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer and Head of Strategy at the Boston Beer Company and previously spent two decades at Deloitte, where she was the National Managing Director of Talent and Chief Operating Officer for Deloitte Talent.

"Aprio is building the firm of the future, and that starts with our people. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team and to foster an environment where talent fuels transformative growth and where Aprio sets the standard for the future of the profession," said Carolyn O'Boyle, Chief People Officer.

Carolyn succeeds Larry Sheftel, who will transition to a new role as Partner and HR Advisor with the Aprio Alliance Workforce and Operations Team. With Larry's leadership, Aprio has launched innovative talent programs, earned multiple Top Workplace honors, including national and regional awards from Energage and USA Today, as well as Culture Excellence Awards for professional development, appreciation, and employee well-being. Aprio was also named to Vault's Top 150 Internships list, ranking among the best programs for accounting students and offering structured pathways from classroom to career. In addition, Aprio has been honored as one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's Healthiest Employers for three consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to holistic wellness and mental health support for team members.

"Larry's leadership has been instrumental in shaping Aprio's culture and people programs, and we are deeply grateful for his many contributions," said Kopelman. "We look forward to the impact he will continue to make in this important new role with the Aprio Alliance."

About Aprio

Aprio is the brand name under which Aprio, LLP, and Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, deliver professional services. Since 1952, clients throughout the U.S. and across more than 50 countries have trusted Aprio for guidance on how to achieve what's next. As a premier business advisory and accounting firm, Aprio Advisory Group, LLC, delivers advisory, tax, managed, and private client services to build value, drive growth, manage risk, and protect wealth, and Aprio, LLP, provides audit and attest services. With proven experience and genuine care, Aprio serves individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses, from promising startups to market leaders alike. Aprio has grown to 2,800+ team members providing solutions to clients in industries including Manufacturing and Distribution, Non-Profit and Education, Professional Services, Real Estate, Construction, Restaurant, Franchise & Hospitality, Government Contracting, and Technology.

