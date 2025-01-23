APTA and VALD Spearhead Principal Data and Technology Collaboration to Advance Musculoskeletal Health Solutions and Improve Patient Outcomes

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Physical Therapy Association and VALD announce a new principal data and technology collaboration to advance digital musculoskeletal health solutions for physical therapy providers and their patients. Through a year-long collaboration, APTA and VALD are working together to leverage VALD's advanced technology to enhance patient-centered outcomes and elevate the value of physical therapy care.

"APTA is proud to collaborate with VALD in advancing the digital health transformation that can benefit the physical therapy profession and improve health outcomes for the patients we serve," said Drew Contreras, APTA vice president of strategic affairs. "As patient care becomes increasingly complex, it is essential to work alongside leading industry experts to ensure the physical therapy profession is positioned to be a solution for clinical care now and in the future."

Laurie Malone, CEO of VALD, added, "Physical therapy is critically important to the health of the nation, and at VALD our mission has always been to support and augment that great work. We couldn't think of a better way to do that than by partnering with APTA. Together we will advocate for PTs by putting data on their side, in turn demonstrating, enhancing, and promoting the profoundly positive impact of physical therapy."

APTA has long committed to advancing and delivering cost-effective and accessible solutions in health care. Digital health solutions will not replace in-person care or the value of the physical therapist or physical therapist assistant, but the advancement of digital health technologies, used appropriately, will augment or enhance currently available care delivery models.

About APTA

The American Physical Therapy Association represents more than 100,000 physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, and physical therapy students nationwide. Visit apta.org to learn more.

About VALD

VALD is world leader in musculoskeletal assessment and rehabilitation technologies. Trusted by over 10,000 clinics, sporting teams, universities, hospitals, and defense departments around the world, VALD technologies are used by practitioners day in and day out to assess and monitor human movement, performance, and injury rehabilitation.

