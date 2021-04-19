Aptitude Research Recognizes iCIMS for its Global Talent Acquisition Capabilities and Superior Customer Support

This recognition from Aptitude Research is testament to our continued market and customer-focused product innovation. Tweet this

To address the needs of today's employers seeking innovative and relevant ways to engage with candidates, iCIMS delivers quarterly product innovations and completed acquisitions of three leading technology companies in the last year. iCIMS is unifying experiences within the talent cloud and providing new and enhanced capabilities that are crucial for hiring today and in the future, including the launch of Video Studio earlier this year. iCIMS customers, including Valvoline, Target, CVS, HP and Box all use Video Studio on their career pages and within job descriptions to humanize the brand and engage candidates through employee testimonial videos.

Aptitude Research also noted iCIMS' success in the enterprise market, evident by the following new product capabilities, features and innovations:

Investments in AI-matching capabilities to connect candidates to jobs through ethical AI standards.

Dynamic Candidate Profile, launched earlier this year, that enables employers to leverage comprehensive talent data in a single, unified, and dynamic profile to make faster, more informed hiring decisions.

Strategic and award-winning partnership with Microsoft that fuses the communication and collaboration capabilities of Microsoft's apps with the strength of the iCIMS Talent Cloud.

Modern communication capabilities to enable recruiters to engage with candidates quickly and conveniently on multiple channels including video, text, intelligent chat and messaging.

Google-powered career site search and digital assistant that easily helps candidates find relevant information.

Seamless integrations with more than 700 partners in its ecosystem to reduce the total cost of ownership and integration burden placed on HR and IT organizations.

"This recognition from Aptitude Research is testament to our continued market and customer-focused product innovation," said Chirag Mehta, chief product officer at iCIMS. "I'm proud to be a part of a company that is committed to developing products and technology our customers need to transform their global workforce."

"Our flagship research, The Aptitude Index Report: Talent Acquisition Systems (2021), delivers a comprehensive and independent look at current talent acquisition trends and technology," said Laurano. "One in four companies are increasing their investment in TA technology this year, but the landscape is becoming more crowded and complex. The Index Report is a great resource to understand the technology landscape and make informed technology decisions to improve the recruiting, hiring and workforce management experience."

Recognition by Aptitude Research comes on the heels of other recent industry accolades, including Josh Bersin recognizing iCIMS' as an AI-driven platform and the largest ATS platform in the world. iCIMS was also named the number one ATS vendor in market share by Apps Run the World.

ABOUT APTITUDE RESEARCH

Aptitude Research is a leading human capital management (HCM) research and advisory firm. Our in-depth research and vendor assessments help HR leaders develop a deep understanding of the HCM technology landscape, including talent acquisition and engagement, to ultimately make better purchase decisions.

Our flagship research, The Aptitude Index Report: Talent Acquisition Systems (2021), delivers a comprehensive look at talent acquisition trends and technology. This knowledge, combined with our consulting and advisory services, enables companies to save time, money and improve the recruiting, hiring and workforce management experience.

Founded by leading analyst Madeline Laurano and based in the Boston area, Aptitude Research provides a wealth of HCM expertise to companies, vendors and investors. View recent and upcoming research at www.AptitudeResearch.com or connect with Aptitude Research on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,300 customers, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100.

