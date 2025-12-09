iCIMS Named #1 in ATS Market Share by APPS RUN THE WORLD

Leading technology market research company affirms iCIMS' market leadership amid rapid ATS growth and rising AI adoption

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading talent acquisition software company trusted by the world's best brands, has been named #1 in applicant tracking system (ATS) market share in the APPS RUN THE WORLD Top 10 Applicant Tracking Systems Software Vendors and Market Forecast 2024-2029. iCIMS led the category with 11% market share, outpacing other vendors and reinforcing its position as a trusted AI talent acquisition platform for modern hiring.

According to the report, the global ATS software market grew to $2.5 billion in 2024, a 12.3% year-over-year increase, as organizations continue to invest in technology that improves hiring efficiency, candidate engagement and workforce planning. APPS RUN THE WORLD forecasts the market will reach $3.6 billion by 2029, reflecting the accelerated demand for hiring solutions that combine scalability, automation and responsible AI innovation.

"The ATS market is expanding at a rapid pace, and iCIMS' sustained market share leadership reflects its strong presence and long-standing role in powering hiring for enterprise organizations around the world," said Albert Pang, president, APPS RUN THE WORLD. "As companies embrace more automation and AI in their talent processes, iCIMS' responsible approach to innovation—paired with its focus on trust, scalability and real-world outcomes—continues to deliver measurable value to employers worldwide and positions it as one of the most reliable talent acquisition partners in the market today."

iCIMS remains the only enterprise ATS rated a leader by six leading industry analyst reports, highlighting its sustained innovation and impact across the global talent acquisition market. Additional recognitions include:

The Hackett Group recognized iCIMS as a Top Performer and the only vendor named a leader across 11 capability categories in the Talent Acquisition Digital World Class® Matrix. Notably, the report highlighted iCIMS' ability to address the complex hiring needs of global clients, delivery of superior customer support and innovative AI-powered solutions

IDC named iCIMS a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Talent Acquisition 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53236625, March 2025) for its capacity to support the complexities of multinational enterprise organizations with diverse hiring requirements and specifications.

Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR analyst firm, named iCIMS a Strategic Leader in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for the fourth consecutive year, validating its commitment to delivering rich AI capabilities and solving the complex hiring needs of multinational enterprises with greater efficiency.

Sapient Insights Group ranked iCIMS no. 1 in user experience for recruiting in the enterprise sector for the second consecutive year in the 2025-2026 Annual HR Systems Voice of the Customer (VoC) Survey Report.

Nucleus Research named iCIMS a leader in the Standalone TA Technology Value Matrix 2025 for the sixth consecutive year.

Last month, iCIMS was also named an "HR AI Innovator" in the 2025 HR AI Innovator Report by HR Technology Advice. iCIMS is one of six vendors and the only enterprise recruiting software provider included in the report.

"Every organization deserves the confidence to hire the right talent and deliver an exceptional experience for every role, from corporate to frontline," said Christine Mills, chief revenue officer, iCIMS. "Our sustained leadership in the ATS market reflects the trust organizations worldwide have in our platform, particularly as AI continues to reshape talent acquisition. When organizations choose iCIMS as their partner, they are choosing confidence, reliability and the ability to turn every hiring decision into an opportunity to strengthen their workforce and drive real impact."

Download the APPS RUN THE WORLD Top 10 Applicant Tracking Systems Software Vendors and Market Forecast 2024-2029 to see why iCIMS continues to lead the ATS market and earn the confidence of enterprise organizations worldwide.

