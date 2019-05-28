Aptiv to Host 2019 Investor Conference June 4

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) to host 2019 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 4 in Boston, MA. Presentations by company executives will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentations will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

Related Links

http://www.aptiv.com

