Aptiv to Present at Citi Car of the Future Symposium

DUBLIN, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present May 10 at the Citi Car of the Future Symposium in New York. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Glen De Vos and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Massaro will participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 a.m. Eastern time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.248.813.5091.