Aptiv to Present at Evercore ISI Global Auto/Auto-Tech Conference

DUBLIN, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present May 15 at the Evercore ISI Global Auto/Auto-Tech conference in New York. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Glen De Vos will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time.
A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.248.813.5091.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions, which enable the future of mobility. Headquartered in Dublin, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers in 45 countries. Visit aptiv.com.
