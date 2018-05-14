Aptiv to Present at Evercore ISI Global Auto/Auto-Tech Conference

DUBLIN, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present May 15 at the Evercore ISI Global Auto/Auto-Tech conference in New York. Aptiv's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Glen De Vos will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.