APTOIDE SELLS STAKE IN FAURECIA APTOIDE AUTOMOTIVE

The strategic move is a result of the joint venture's runaway success and comes at a time when Aptoide is launching its innovative combined iOS and Android app distribution

LISBON, Portugal, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptoide, the leading alternative app distribution platform, has announced the sale of its participation in Faurecia Aptoide Automotive to Forvia, a key player in the automotive industry, in a significant strategic move that illustrates the runaway success of the joint venture, a pioneer in digital and sustainable cockpit experience. For Aptoide, the sizable deal now made public means an even stronger focus on its core business of providing an innovative global platform for mobile app and games developers and users.

The joint venture has already been recognized as a global partner in key markets like North & South America, EU, China, Japan, India and Korea. Its offer fits both the western and the eastern world constraints. With over three million cars already in mass production, which means that one in three cars in the above markets uses the technology and services developed by Faurecia Aptoide, the number is expected to grow exponentially to 20 million vehicles by 2025. Top tier carmakers are already benefiting from the platform, covering 18 different car brands. Faurecia Aptoide is forecasted to achieve 20% market share in automotive apps by 2025 and 35% by 2030.

The Faurecia Aptoide Automotive apps market platform brings leading applications in categories such as music streaming, gaming, video and navigation into the automotive ecosystem. Some of the notable applications and partners include Amazon Music, Spotify, Webex, Zoom, NNG, Trivia Crack and Rovio.

"This acquisition marks a significant moment for Aptoide: it recognizes the success of this joint effort that started 5 years ago. Faurecia Aptoide Aptoide is one of the leading companies in the world in bringing the apps experience to cars. And this deal allows us to invest even more on our core business of providing a top-tier platform for app developers and users, offering them a unique experience. We are very excited about the near future and the new products we'll be announcing soon, and look forward to continuing our mission of shaping the future of app and games distribution and monetization", said Paulo Trezentos, CEO of Aptoide.

Forvia's CEO, Patrick Koller, also shared his thoughts on the acquisition, "The acquisition of Aptoide's shares in our joint venture further strengthens our devotion to delivering cutting-edge solutions optimizing the cockpit user experience. Faurecia Aptoide Automotive plays a critical role in accelerating our software strategic direction, driving innovation, and providing our customers with the highest quality apps tailored to their specific needs. Our ambition is to significantly contribute to the future of connected cars, setting new standards for the automotive industry".

Aptoide and Forvia will continue to cooperate in Faurecia Aptoide's app store and related services development.

The deal comes at a time when Aptoide is again revolutionizing the mobile app distribution landscape by offering a universal platform for developers to distribute and monetize games on both Android and iOS. As the first app store to provide a combined offer, including a crucial direct-to-consumer solution, Aptoide is presenting developers with a unique opportunity.

About Aptoide

Aptoide is the leading app distribution and payment processing platform, with over 430 million users, 10 billion downloads and 1 million apps. Available on multiple channels including Android, TV and automotive, Aptoide offers developers a trusted, experienced partnership with a deep understanding of all ecosystems.

Know more: https://en.aptoide.com/

CONTACT: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221818/4297164/Aptoide_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Aptoide