APTS Presents 2026 Pillar of Public Service Award to Sylvia Strobel, President and CEO of Twin Cities PBS (TPT)

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Public Television Stations (APTS) today presented the 2026 Pillar of Public Service Award to Sylvia Strobel, President and CEO of Twin Cities PBS (TPT) for her exceptional work in education, public safety and community connections, in service to the people in the Twin Cities and its surrounding areas.

The Pillar of Public Service Award recognizes the contribution of an extraordinary leader and innovator in one or more of public television's three essential public service missions: education, public safety and community connections.

"Sylvia's extraordinary work at Twin Cities PBS has exemplified public television's pillars of public service in education, public safety and community connections," said Kate Riley, President and CEO of America's Public Television Stations.

"As a leader in the education space through the Ready To Learn grants, Sylvia and her team developed the educational programs SciGirls and Skillsville and lead active education work in the community through TPT Learn Academies, which provide educational afterschool opportunities for kids.

"In addition, Twin Cities PBS has been an exceptional leader in public safety through TPT NOW by providing public health and safety information in English, Spanish, Hmong and Somali languages to help Minnesotans be healthy, safe and ready for emergencies.

"And TPT is a foundational part of creating community connections in countless ways, including the longstanding statewide public affairs show, Almanac, and through the commitment to telling the stories of Minnesota and engaging the community through a variety of local productions and events.

"We are all inspired by Sylvia's dedication and passion for our public service missions and are immensely grateful for her unwavering commitment to Twin Cities PBS and our system. It is my great honor to present Sylvia Strobel with the most well-deserved 2026 Pillar of Public Service Award."

"I am humbled and deeply grateful for this recognition, which I would like to share with everyone at Twin Cities PBS including our staff, Board of Trustees and supporters," said Sylvia Strobel. "For nearly 70 years, Twin Cities PBS has been a trusted part of Minnesota life. As we move forward together, we are building a strong, independent future, rooted in community. It is my honor to lead this next chapter for Twin Cities PBS, and I would like to thank Kate and APTS for this meaningful award."

Sylvia Strobel joined Twin Cities PBS in February of 2020. As the CEO of one of our nation's foremost PBS stations, she is leading the organization into an exciting new future: expanding Twin Cities PBS's content, distribution and funding strategies to take full advantage of 21st century tools, technologies and consumer interests.

Strobel has worked for more than 30 years in the public media industry as an executive and attorney, with positions at ideastream, American Public Media Group, Pennsylvania Public Television Network and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Assuming the role of CEO and President at Twin Cities PBS is a homecoming for Strobel. Her passion and dedication to public media was developed in her first public media role — Legal Intern in Twin Cities PBS's legal department.

Strobel has served on numerous national boards and commissions, including the board of NPR, the Alliance for Women in Media, the Association of Junior Leagues International and the FCC's Advisory Committee for Diversity in the Digital Age. She currently serves on the boards of America's Public Television Stations (APTS), MacPhail Center for Music, The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, St. Paul Area Chamber and Latino Public Broadcasting.

Strobel received her Bachelor of Arts in Biology from St. Olaf College, her Juris Doctorate (JD) from Mitchell Hamline College of Law, and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Business.

The 2026 Pillar of Public Service Award was presented to Sylvia Strobel during the APTS Public Media Summit on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

About APTS

America's Public Television Stations (APTS) is a nonprofit membership organization ensuring a strong and financially sound public television system and helping member stations provide essential public services in education, public safety and community connections to their local areas and the American people. For more information, visit www.apts.org.

About Twin Cities PBS

Twin Cities PBS's mission is to enrich lives and strengthen our community through the power of media. Established nearly 70 years ago, Twin Cities PBS now operates as a public service media organization that harnesses a range of media tools to serve citizens in new ways — with multiple broadcast channels, online teaching resources, educational outreach, and community engagement activities reaching more than 4.3 million people each month. In addition to producing high-impact local films and series, Twin Cities PBS is also a national producer of content with a body of work that includes America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, When Whales Walked, SciGirls, Hero Elementary, and our latest children's media program Skillsville. Over its history, Twin Cities PBS has been recognized for its innovation and creativity with numerous awards, including Peabody awards and national and regional Emmy® Awards. Find more information at TPT.org.

