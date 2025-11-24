Two New APUS Courses Signal Ongoing Commitment to Teach Critical AI Skills

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public University System (APUS) has entered a licensing agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL) enabling APUS to integrate cutting-edge content designed by CSAIL into two new APUS courses on AI. MIT CSAIL is one of the world's foremost research centers for computer science, machine learning, and robotics.

APUS Offers New Courses with MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL)-Powered Content on AI

The two courses – Machine Learning in Business, and User Experience Design – will be offered in the near future through APUS's School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

"We want to expand learning opportunities to students globally, and AI is by far the most powerful innovation facing us today," said APUS President Nuno Fernandes. "By leveraging course content from one of the world's leading research labs in computer science, we can teach advanced knowledge of AI and an unparalleled, future-ready classroom experience. We also look forward to exploring an expansion of our licensing agreement with MIT and offering additional courses in the future."

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based MIT CSAIL, part of MIT's Schwarzman College of Computing, pioneers research in computing that improves the way people work, play, and learn. CSAIL is MIT's largest on-campus research lab, with more than 1,500 renowned faculty, researchers and students. CSAIL was established in 2003 and hosts more than 50 research groups covering AI, machine learning, robotics, cryptography, and many aspects of computer science.

The new courses signal APUS's commitment to help train the next generation of scientists and researchers with relevant content in real-world AI applications. The courses can be taken as an elective in any major.

MIT CSAIL – which collaborates with more than 100 large companies and startup members – conducts cutting-edge fundamental research, unlike industry labs focusing on applied AI. The lab is known for developing several milestone technologies ranging from early internet protocols to encryption, among its many achievements.

For more information about MIT CSAIL, visit: https://www.csail.mit.edu/.

About American Public University System

American Public University System (APUS) delivers affordable, high-quality, workforce-relevant higher education. With a rich, 34-year history and vibrant community of over 160,000 alumni from more than 80 countries, APUS is recognized for its innovative approach to online learning.1

APUS, which includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU), is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. APUS is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information, visit www.apus.edu .

1APUS has been honored with the online Learning Consortium's Gomory Award for Quality Online Education and is a five-time recipient of the consortium's Effective Practice Award https://www.apus.edu/newsroom/awards/ .

American Public University System, American Public University, and American Military University are not affiliated with American University or the U.S. Military.

Media Contacts

Frank Tutalo

Associate Vice President, Public Relations, APUS

[email protected]

SOURCE American Public University System