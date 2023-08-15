Aqfer Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

Aqfer

15 Aug, 2023, 14:44 ET

In its second year of eligibility, Aqfer moves up more than 400 spots on the Inc. 5000 list to #759, including an impressive move to #104 nationally among all private software companies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqfer, the marketing data platform-as-a-service for leading marketing solution providers, today announced it has ranked No. 759 on the Inc. magazine annual 2023 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in the United States. The list annually recognizes the top 1% of privately-held companies in the United States.

Aqfer is recognized in back-to-back years on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This year, Aqfer is listed at number 104 in the software category and number 759 overall, both rankings are a considerable improvement from the 2022 list.
Aqfer enjoyed accelerated growth in 2022, growing at a remarkable 778% clip between 2019 and 2022. In 2022, Aqfer continued to add customers, expand share of wallet, and work on bringing strategically imperative offerings to market in first-party identity, secure data collaboration, and advanced efficiency gains in managing massive data volumes.

"We are pleased to make the Inc. 5000 list in both of the first two years of Aqfer's eligibility, and this repeated accomplishment speaks to the continued efforts of our first-class team along with a continued spirit of partnership with our many blue-chip customers," said Daniel Jaye, CEO and co-founder of Aqfer. "I'm pleased to see that the market has embraced Aqfer's unique approach to servicing its solution provider customer base, which moves complex roadmap efforts from DIY to do-it-together. It's gratifying to see the market has embraced an approach which improves speed-to-market, reduces risk, and reduces cost."

Aqfer's profile along with complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Aqfer

Aqfer is a Marketing Data Platform-as-a-Service that empowers marketing solution providers and their customers to bring applications to their cloud data, facilitating real-time insights, decisions, and activation in a privacy-first world. Learn more about how Aqfer helps its clients streamline their marketing data management processes, and the Aqfer products that support that mission, by visiting www.aqfer.com.

Media Contact

Tom Burg
SVP, Marketing
Aqfer
[email protected]

SOURCE Aqfer

