Aquaculture Market size to grow by USD 56.93 billion from 2022 to 2027; the popularity of polyculture farm methodology to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aquaculture market size is set to grow by USD 56.93 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.43%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aquaculture Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as rising awareness of aquaculture products, the popularity of polyculture farm methodology, and increased presence of better aquaculture strains from different farming methods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The aquaculture market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Aquaculture Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The aquaculture market is segmented as follows:

Type

Fresh Water Aquaculture



Marine Water Aquaculture



Brackish Water Aquaculture

Culture

Net pen culture



Floating cage culture



Pond culture



Rice field culture

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the freshwater aquaculture segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment consists of freshwater ponds, tanks, and pens and is characterized by a wide range of farmers and producers, from small farmers to large commercial producers. Furthermore, freshwater ponds and tanks represent a small percentage of the world's water bodies but they are widely used for farming fish and other aquaculture products. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Aquaculture Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the aquaculture market include Alpha Aqua AS, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Camanchaca SA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, JBS SA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mitsubishi Corp, NIREUS AQUACULTURE, Nissui Corp., PF Bakkafrost, PJSC Russian Aquaculture, SalMar ASA, Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd., Stolt Nielsen Ltd., Tongwei Group Co. Ltd., Mowi ASA, and Thai Union Group PCL. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aquaculture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Alpha Aqua AS - The company offers aquaculture such as Alpha Algae solutions.

The company offers aquaculture such as Alpha Algae solutions. Camanchaca SA - The company offers aquaculture such as Atlantic salmon.

The company offers aquaculture such as Atlantic salmon. Grupo Farallon Aquaculture - The company offers aquaculture through its subsidiary Huon Aquaculture.

Aquaculture Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The popularity of polyculture farm methodology drives the growth during the forecast period. Polyculture, the practice of growing multiple species of aquatic organisms within the same system, is becoming more and more popular in the aquaculture industry. The polyculture approach has several advantages that make it attractive to both farmers and consumers.

Furthermore, combining different species allows farmers to create unique, flavorful combinations not available in monoculture systems and thus the popularity of polyculture will continue to dominate the global aquaculture market during the forecast period. This is because more farmers adopt this approach and consumers are increasingly interested in sustainable and diverse seafood options. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The increased preference for organic aquaculture is an emerging market trend shaping the aquaculture market. Consumers become more health and environmentally conscious and willing to pay for sustainably produced seafood free of harmful chemicals. Furthermore, organic aquaculture practices aim to minimize negative environmental impacts and promote the health and welfare of farmed fish.

Due to these trends, people tend to pay more for seafood that is sustainably produced and free of harmful chemicals. The organic aquaculture market will outperform the conventional aquaculture market during the forecast period. Hence, such factors will foster the growth of the aquaculture market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The rising prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. Diseases lead to huge losses in aquaculture production and affect the profitability of the aquaculture industry. Furthermore, the effects of these diseases are even more pronounced in stressful and crowded aquaculture environments.

For instance, marine diseases in farmed oysters, shrimp, abalone, and other fish can cost billions of dollars each year. Additionally, it is often difficult to assess the impact of these diseases on aquaculture species, especially pelagic and subtidal species. Resultantly, the growth of the global aquaculture market during the forecast period will be restrained.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Aquaculture Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaculture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aquaculture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aquaculture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaculture market vendors

Related Reports:

The aquaculture feed market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 16,219.6 million. This aquaculture feed market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (fish feed, mollusk feed, crustacean feed, and other aquaculture feed), form factor (wet and dry), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Frequent product launches are notably driving the aquaculture feed market growth.

The aquaculture cages market size is expected to increase to USD 70 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aquaculture cages market segmentation by environment (freshwater aquaculture cages and marine and brackish water aquaculture cages) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global aquaculture cages market growth is the rising consumer inclination toward nutrient-rich fish and fish products.

Aquaculture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpha Aqua AS, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc, Camanchaca SA, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, JBS SA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mitsubishi Corp, NIREUS AQUACULTURE, Nissui Corp., PF Bakkafrost, PJSC Russian Aquaculture, SalMar ASA, Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd., Stolt Nielsen Ltd., Tongwei Group Co. Ltd., Mowi ASA, and Thai Union Group PCL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Culture



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aquaculture market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global aquaculture market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Culture Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Culture Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Fresh water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fresh water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fresh water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fresh water aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fresh water aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Marine water aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Marine water aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Brackish water aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Brackish water aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Culture

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Culture - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Culture - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Culture

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Culture



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Culture

7.3 Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Net pen culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Net pen culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Floating cage culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Floating cage culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Floating cage culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Floating cage culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Floating cage culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Pond culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Pond culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Rice field culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rice field culture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Culture

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Culture ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Culture ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alpha Aqua AS

Exhibit 123: Alpha Aqua AS - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alpha Aqua AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Alpha Aqua AS - Key offerings

12.4 Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc

Exhibit 126: Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc - Key offerings

12.5 Camanchaca SA

Exhibit 129: Camanchaca SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Camanchaca SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Camanchaca SA - Key offerings

12.6 Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Exhibit 132: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Cooke Aquaculture Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 JBS SA

Exhibit 135: JBS SA - Overview



Exhibit 136: JBS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 137: JBS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: JBS SA - Segment focus

12.8 Leroy Seafood Group ASA

Exhibit 139: Leroy Seafood Group ASA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Leroy Seafood Group ASA - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Leroy Seafood Group ASA - Key offerings

12.9 Maruha Nichiro Corp.

Exhibit 142: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Maruha Nichiro Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Mitsubishi Corp

Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Corp - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Corp - Key news



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Corp - Segment focus

12.11 Mowi ASA

Exhibit 152: Mowi ASA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Mowi ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Mowi ASA - Key news



Exhibit 155: Mowi ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Mowi ASA - Segment focus

12.12 NIREUS AQUACULTURE

Exhibit 157: NIREUS AQUACULTURE - Overview



Exhibit 158: NIREUS AQUACULTURE - Business segments



Exhibit 159: NIREUS AQUACULTURE - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: NIREUS AQUACULTURE - Segment focus

12.13 PF Bakkafrost

Exhibit 161: PF Bakkafrost - Overview



Exhibit 162: PF Bakkafrost - Business segments



Exhibit 163: PF Bakkafrost - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: PF Bakkafrost - Segment focus

12.14 PJSC Russian Aquaculture

Exhibit 165: PJSC Russian Aquaculture - Overview



Exhibit 166: PJSC Russian Aquaculture - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: PJSC Russian Aquaculture - Key offerings

12.15 Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Shanghai Kai Chuang Marine International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Stolt Nielsen Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Stolt Nielsen Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Stolt Nielsen Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Stolt Nielsen Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Stolt Nielsen Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Tongwei Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Tongwei Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Tongwei Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Tongwei Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

