Aquahab Physical Therapy has Partnered with Progress Physical Therapy, Part of the Ivy Rehab Network

"We are thrilled for Aquahab Physical Therapy to join the Ivy Rehab Network and become a Progress Physical Therapy facility," said Matt Littman, President and CEO of Aquahab. "We're looking forward to this partnership greatly and are happy to see that the top-tier service that we have provided to our patients for 30 years will continue on. We are looking forward to teaming up with such professionals in the business so that we can continue to enhance what we've built and offer our team extended opportunities for growth and development. This is a very positive step for both our company and our patients!"

With over 25 years of service in Bala Cynwyd, PA, Aquahab is deeply committed to the members of their community and specializes in providing comprehensive land and aquatic treatment programs, customized to meet the specific needs of each individual. With outstanding service at the forefront, Aquahab strives to deliver patients with a total wellness solution that integrates proper exercise, education, motivation, and injury management.

"We could not be more excited about our partnership with Aquahab Physical Therapy," said John Mohollen, Regional Director for Progress Physical Therapy. "We have been competitors for more than sixteen years and now we have the opportunity to come together in order to provide our patients the highest level of care and an exceptional patient experience."

"We are proud to continue investing in the growth of our partners, and we know that the entire team at Aquahab is a wonderful fit for both Progress and Ivy as a whole," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "With strong partners like this as a part of our network, we know that we will see much success as we further expand throughout the country."

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics located throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

