Aqualux Cleans Up with Infor

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Aqualux Products Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of shower enclosures and related products, has deployed Infor CloudSuite Industrial as the enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology platform for its entire operation. Spanning all business processes, the solution is already delivering value, supporting a demerger from Aqualux's former parent company and delivering substantial cost and efficiency savings, all while helping provide seamless business continuity and a platform for innovation.

Since going live with the ERP solution, Aqualux has increased automation and the streamlining of core processes, including multiple customer system connections for orders, stockfeeds, and order updates. The business has removed almost all overtime costs, with the ability to bring warehousing back in-house resulting in an approximate 20% reduction in overall monthly overheads.

Implemented by Infor partner Saibsolutions Ltd., Infor CloudSuite Industrial was chosen for its ability to deliver a dynamic, end-to-end solution to streamline complex processes, increase automation and underpin a wider strategy of digital transformation. What should have been a 14-month project was delivered in just 4.5 months. Aqualux worked in close partnership with Saibsolutions remotely to ensure a successful and timely implementation during the recent lockdowns, and was recognised by Infor as one of the leading innovators in the time of COVID.

"Infor CloudSuite Industrial now forms the very backbone of our business," said David Baldry, managing director at Aqualux Products. "It's thanks to the power of the solution that we were able to achieve such a rapid return towards profitability following the disruption of COVID-19. The cloud-based nature of the system, running on AWS, meant we were able to carry on running the business with the majority of staff working from home and just a skeleton warehouse team in place, without any disruption to customer service. It has facilitated digital transformation right across the business, creating a more agile organisation able to respond faster and more effectively to customer demands and market challenges, however unexpected they might be."

"Business agility and resilience are the keywords for all business as we emerge from the global pandemic," said Anwen Robinson, Infor general manager and SVP for the United Kingdom & Ireland. "The flexibility and scalability that are afforded by Infor CloudSuite Industrial, in combination with business-wide functionality, make it the perfect solution for ambitious businesses that want to optimise their operations and secure that all-important competitive advantage, as perfectly demonstrated by Aqualux."

Infor CloudSuite Industrial already provides digital connectivity with third-party systems for Aqualux. The next phase of the deployment will include Infor Factory Track to help Aqualux automate and simplify its plant floor and inventory operations.

