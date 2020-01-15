Aquamaids Bingo is Now Offering Generous $500 Payouts on Regular Games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquamaids Bingo has started off 2020 in a fun and exciting way: they have made some changes to their Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday bingo sessions that mean people can walk away with some significant cash in their pockets.

To check out the new Tuesday through Thursday schedule and learn more about the updates, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org/sessions/tuesday-wednesday-thursday-bingo-sessions.

As a spokesperson for Aquamaids Bingo noted, bingo fans will now experience the following exciting changes mid-week:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are now $500 payouts on regular games

$1 All You Can Play Paper, Regular Games

Machine buy-ins are available for $35 /72 or $50 /144 cards

Progressive Wonder Woman is played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with All American Heroes on Friday; 1 for $5 , 3 for $12 or 5 for $20 . Guaranteed payout of $1,250 with possible payout of $1,500 , $1,750 or $5,000 .

$15 Machine Buyin When $40 In Player Points Are Available

$20 Birthday Discount Player's Choice One Day During Players Birthday Month

"At Aquamaids Bingo, we're always looking for ways to make bingo even more exciting for our players. That's why our regular weekday sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday offer some of the biggest prizes and best variety of games in the Bay Area," the spokesperson noted, adding that in addition to special events, tournaments and rewards for their Players' Club members, they are proud to be Santa Clara's home of the $1 All-U-Can-Play Regular Paper game.

About Aquamaids Bingo:

For those who crave the excitement, fun and social interaction of live-action bingo, Aquamaids Bingo in Santa Clara is the destination people are looking for. They offer traditional classic bingo games as well as many of the hottest and latest strip bingo sessions and biggest daily payouts in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://aquamaidsbingo.org.

Aquamaids Bingo

1600 Martin Avenue

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 988-9936

SOURCE Aquamaids Bingo

