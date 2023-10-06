Aquarion Water Company Finalizes Purchase of New Hartford, CT Water and Wastewater Systems

Aquarion Water Company

06 Oct, 2023, 11:02 ET

Purchase Marks First-Ever Acquisition of Municipally-Owned Wastewater System by Private Water Company in Connecticut 

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. , Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquarion Water Company today announced that the company has closed on the purchase of the Town of New Hartford's municipal water and wastewater treatment systems.  The purchase marks the first full privatization of a municipal wastewater system in Connecticut.  The $8 million transaction will also result in an immediate reduction of both water and wastewater rates.

Donald Morrissey and Daniel Jerram congratulate each other on completing the New Hartford water and wastewater systems acquisition Thomas Bouchard, Aquarion Class III Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator-New Hartford; Adam Simonsen, Aquarion Director of Business Development; Donald Morrissey, Aquarion Water Company President; Daniel Jerram, New Hartford First Selectman; William Embelton, Aquarion Class IV Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator-New Hartford; Denton Butler, New Hartford WPCA Chairman
"We are excited to welcome New Hartford residents to the Aquarion family," said Aquarion President Donald Morrissey.  "We are looking forward to providing our newest customers with the industry-leading service and high-quality drinking water and wastewater services that families and businesses across New England have counted on for more than 165 years."

Aquarion was selected to purchase the town's systems through a competitive RFP process held in December 2017 and approved by voters in a March 2021 townwide referendum. 

"Our residents and businesses rely on safe, clean water and the efficient management of wastewater," said New Hartford's First Selectman Dan Jerram. "In Aquarion we have a partner with the expertise, financial resources, and in-depth understanding of our town's infrastructure to provide residents with the reliable, cost-effective service they deserve."

With the proceeds from the purchase, New Hartford will repay debt associated with the wastewater plant, fund the expansion of the wastewater system into the Pine Meadow section of town, and provide a long-term subsidy of wastewater rates.

"Expanding the sewer system will not only protect drinking water sources, it will help to stabilize rates by serving a larger customer base," said Jerram.  "Additionally, water customers will see their bills reduced by about 15% and sewer customers' bills will decrease by about 10%.  It's a real win-win for the town and its residents." 

"We are honored to be able to serve the community of New Hartford and appreciate the trust that town leaders and residents have placed in us," added Morrissey.

Photo caption:  Donald Morrissey and Daniel Jerram congratulate each other on the completion of the New Hartford water and wastewater systems acquisition.

Pictured left to right:
Thomas Bouchard, Aquarion Class III Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator - New Hartford; Adam Simonsen, Aquarion Director of Business Development; Donald Morrissey, Aquarion Water Company President, Daniel Jerram, New Hartford First Selectman; William Embelton, Aquarion Class IV Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator - New Hartford; Denton "Bud" Butler, New Hartford WPCA Chairman

About Aquarion Water Company:
Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 750,000 people in 72 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.  It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S.  Based in Bridgeport, CT, Aquarion has been in the public water supply business since 1857.  Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices. Aquarion Water Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource.

For more information on Aquarion Water Company, please visit www.aquarionwater.com or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater.

Media Contact:
Peter Fazekas
Director – Corporate Communications
Aquarion Water Company
Phone: (203) 336-7651
pfazekas@aquarionwater.com

SOURCE Aquarion Water Company

News Releases in Similar Topics

