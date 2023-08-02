Aquarion Water Company Finalizes Purchase of Pinehills Water System in Plymouth, MA

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquarion Water Company today announced the finalization of the company's acquisition of the Pinehills Water Company's community water system in Plymouth, MA. Since December 2021, Aquarion has successfully purchased and integrated 11 individual water systems across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

"Today marks a significant milestone for our company as we welcome The Pinehills community into the Aquarion family," said Donald Morrissey, President of Aquarion Water Company. "This acquisition represents a significant addition to our expanding investment in Massachusetts and stands as the largest acquisition outside of Connecticut in over two decades. We look forward to delivering reliable, high-quality drinking water to our new customers and are proud to play a role in the continued success of The Pinehills."

"We are pleased to have Aquarion Water Company joining The Pinehills," said Deborah Sedares, President of Pinehills LLC. "Aquarion, with its proven expertise and exemplary customer service, is a perfect fit for The Pinehills and will continue to provide high-quality drinking water for our residents and businesses."

The Pinehills' Plymouth, MA-based water system currently serves 2,700 customer connections, with an anticipated full build-out of approximately 3,100 customer connections upon completion of the community. The system's $15 million purchase price included all existing water infrastructure, such as water mains, hydrants, wells, pumping stations, and tanks. Rates for water service will not change as a result of the acquisition. The acquisition was approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) on June 15, 2023.

About Aquarion Water Company:

Aquarion Water Company is the public water supply company for more than 750,000 people in 72 cities and towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. It is the largest investor-owned water utility in New England and among the seven largest in the U.S. Based in Bridgeport, CT, Aquarion has been in the public water supply business since 1857. Across its operations, Aquarion strives to act as a responsible steward of the environment and to assist the communities it serves in promoting sustainable practices. Aquarion Water Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eversource. For more information on Aquarion Water Company, please visit www.aquarionwater.com or www.facebook.com/aquarionwater.

About The Pinehills:

Over two decades and more than 2,900 families ago, The Pinehills began in Plymouth, MA. Now this well-established village is one of the nation's most celebrated examples of thoughtful community planning and design. More than 100 awards, including "Community of The Year," "Best Mixed-Use Community in The U.S.," "Best Master-planned Community in the U.S.," and "Best Smart Growth Community in the U.S.," recognize The Pinehills for its quality and environmental stewardship. Holding true to the village's original vision—a robust sense of community, active open space, and intimate neighborhoods—The Pinehills includes more than 3,200 acres, 2500 homes, 490 apartment residences and more than 25 shops, restaurants, and services at the Village Green, all open to the public, including Mirbeau Inn & Spa, and The Market. The community was designed, and continues to be developed, under the visionary partnership of Steve Karp, Douglass Karp, and Steve Fischman of New England Development and Tony Green, Managing Partner of The Pinehills. www.pinehills.com

