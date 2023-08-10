Aquasight Launches Enhanced APOLLO™ Platform for Wastewater Optimization

TROY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquasight, a leading innovator in digital water solutions, is proud to introduce the enhanced version of their cutting-edge APOLLO™ Smart Wastewater and Pumping platform. Designed to revolutionize wastewater treatment operations, APOLLO™ now boasts a range of new features and upgrades that reinforce its reputation as a powerhouse solution for achieving wastewater excellence.

The cornerstone of the APOLLO™ platform lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate real-time analytics, advisory insights, operational guidance, and performance trends for major plant processes. This cloud-based solution empowers utility personnel across all levels, equipping them with the tools they need for informed decision-making, comprehensive performance assessment, and operational health evaluation.

New Centrifuge Module Revolutionizes Solids Processing

One of the standout additions to APOLLO™ is the advanced centrifuge module. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, this module significantly improves process performance and health. By optimizing sludge quality, fine-tuning polymer dosage, and addressing equipment performance deviations, wastewater treatment plants can now bridge the gap between current operational costs and the potential for substantial savings. With a potential for hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual savings, the centrifuge module reinforces Aquasight's commitment to unlocking hidden cost-saving opportunities.

Robust Library of Advanced Capabilities

Aquasight's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation shines through in the introduction of a robust library of advanced capabilities within APOLLO™. This feature-rich solution, backed by years of wastewater expertise and cutting-edge technology, transforms plant monitoring, optimization, alerting, knowledge storage, and historical review. APOLLO's™ analytical engine harnesses the power of existing sensors, SCADA metrics, and lab data to offer a spectrum of insights — from data presentation to intricate machine learning optimization models — covering all major plant processes. This ensures that operators gain efficiency-driven insights while effortlessly passing on their operational wisdom to future generations.

"We are thrilled to unveil the upgraded APOLLO™ platform, which underscores our commitment to transforming the landscape of wastewater treatment. The new centrifuge module and the comprehensive library of advanced capabilities bring unparalleled value to our customers, driving cost savings, efficiency gains, and environmental stewardship," said Jonathan Hasson, VP of Smart Water Solutions at Aquasight.

About Aquasight

Aquasight's SmartWater system, used at hundreds of sites, streamlines water management with six solutions. This offers utilities and engineering firms economies of scale and 100+ features. It simplifies integration, enhancing water treatment efficiency.

