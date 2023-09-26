Aquasight Unveils Aquasight Copilot™ to Aid & Assist Water and Wastewater Utilities

Aquasight

26 Sep, 2023, 14:30 ET

TROY, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed perfectly for WEFTEC 2023 in Chicago, Aquasight is thrilled to announce the launch of Copilot™, an innovative addition to its intelligent water solutions. As a trailblazer in the realm of forward-thinking solutions for water and wastewater utilities, Copilot is here to address the pressing issue of understaffed utilities, providing them with a trusted companion in their daily operations.

"Our customers have expressed their struggles in managing overwhelming data and their desire to harness it for proactive and predictive management. In response, we have created Aquasight Copilot, powered by science/artificial intelligence, designed to automate data processing tasks that would otherwise demand an immense manual effort. Aquasight Copilot is at the forefront of producing real-time insights by processing dynamic data. For instance, it can identify faulty gauges, enabling swift crew deployment for repairs, recommend optimal operational adjustments, or rectify inaccurate data, ensuring its reliability," commented Mahesh Lunani, Aquasight's Founder and CEO. "We are excited to showcase this technology at WEFTEC."

Aquasight's Copilot offers comprehensive capabilities for both water and wastewater utilities, ensuring scalability and reusability across the sector. Just like SCADA, which is engineered for plant automation, Aquasight Copilot is tailored to automate data processing, addressing specific challenges such as real-time design storm analysis, optimal aeration air guidance, on-demand anomaly detection for smart meters, or providing advisory support for compliance and cost-efficient UV dosage management. Some of the Aquasight solutions empowered by Copilot include:

  • APOLLO™: A plant solution that optimizes treatment processes under fluctuating flows and loads, assisting in reducing energy and chemical costs while enhancing understanding of the entire treatment system's performance.

  • ACE™: A wastewater collection system solution that aids in predictive and proactive management of lift stations, offers wet weather intelligence, forecasts flows, identifies capacity bottlenecks, and estimates inflow and infiltration at various network locations.

  • AURA™: A water distribution network solution that amalgamates data on flows, pressure, quality, and consumption, offering guidance for detecting anomalies and devising strategies to optimize water quality.

This transformative suite of solutions, underpinned by cutting-edge technology, ensures that utilities benefit from precise copiloting, enabling proactive management at every juncture. Utilities can now anticipate challenges through predictive analytics, make decisions based on reliable and certified data, and implement tailored strategies to boost performance and system efficiency.

More Information: Dan Corazza
Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.aquasight.io

SOURCE Aquasight

