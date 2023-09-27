Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market is to grow by USD 4.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aquatic feed ingredients and products market is expected to grow by USD 4.78 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (soybean, fish meal, fish oil, corn/maize, and others), type (fishes, crustaceans, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing production of aquaculture products in the Asia Pacific has been one of the main factors that have contributed substantially to market growth in this region. In order to meet the increasing demand for aquaculture products, a number of companies in the aqua feed ingredients and products market have increased their production capacity. In addition, growing demand for seafood will boost demand for food and seafood ingredients in the APAC region. Furthermore, other factors such as the need to improve nutrient availability and digestibility, as well as growth rates of farmed seafood, and domestic aquaculture product consumption, are expected to increase. and have a positive impact on market growth. One of the dominant regions in APAC that is contributing to the market growth is China. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Aller Aqua AS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bentoli, BioMar Group, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., ESSECO Srl, IB Group, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Krill Canada Corp., Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Ridley Corp. Ltd., Uniscope Inc., UNO FEEDS, and VST LLC dba Prairie Aquatech

Aller Aqua AS - The company offers aquatic feed ingredients and the highest quality fish feed products for aquaculture.

To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Aquatic Feed Ingredients And Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

The soybean segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There are a number of advantages associated with this growth, among them the presence of Omega3 fatty acids, proteins, and monounsaturated fats in soybeans.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Aquatic Feed Ingredients And Products Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing aquaculture production and consumption worldwide

Increase in production of nutrient-rich, aquatic-based food

The rising influence of compound aquatic feed and the evolution of feed equipment

The growing aquaculture production and consumption worldwide is a key factor driving market growth. The growing demand in different parts of the world has motivated farmers and growers to increase aquaculture production. Therefore, it is essential for farmers and producers to use high-quality feed to create healthier aquaculture products. This has had a positive impact on market growth. Additionally, some of the largest consumers of aquaculture foods in the world include carp, marine shrimp, tilapia, salmon, trout, and freshwater crustaceans. Additionally, farming of carp, tilapia, and salmon is on the rise, thereby driving the growth of aquafeed ingredients globally. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The growing technological advancement is a major trend in the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The Organic Essential Oils Market size is projected to increase by USD 2,540.09 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% between 2022 and 2027. This organic essential oils market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals), type (orange oil, mint oil, lemon oil, eucalyptus oil, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Health benefits associated with organic essential oils are the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The Omega 3 And Omega 6 Market size is projected to increase by USD 4,241.43 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.78% between 2022 and 2027. This omega 3 and omega 6 market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (omega 6 and omega 3), application (functional food and supplements, infant nutrition, pharmaceutical, pet food and feed, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing focus on sports nutrition and athletic performance is notably driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this aquatic feed ingredients and products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aquatic feed ingredients and products market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aquatic feed ingredients and product market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio