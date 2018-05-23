Aqueduct Technologies is one of Inc. Magazine's Top 50 Workplaces of 2018

Hitting newsstands today in the June 2018 issue, and as part of a prominent inc.com feature, the award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies, and Aqueduct Technologies is honored to be one of them, for their second consecutive year.

What does it take to become a company that workers want to be part of? Inc. magazine says it's more than good pay and good perks – it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

"Aqueduct stands behind their belief that great employees make a great company. We are passionate about helping employees achieve their potential, take on new levels of responsibility, and progress their careers within the company and beyond. We view our employees as individuals, each adding to our dynamic culture; our employees bring with them a multitude of experiences, talents, thought, and perspective which add to our diversity." – Paige Charbonneau, PHR, SHRM-CP, HR Manager, Aqueduct Technologies

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace.

While researching the entries, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes develop:



Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers at the best companies aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad—be it gourmet lunches or beer fridges.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged. This single factor proved to be one of the largest drivers of employee engagement.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves." – James Ledbetter, Editor-in-Chief, Inc.

