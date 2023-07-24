Aquia Inc. Achieves Advanced Tier Services Partner Status Within the AWS Partner Network

The designation signifies Aquia's deep understanding of AWS, architecture, and best practices and demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a highly trained team of AWS-certified cybersecurity professionals

MILLSBORO, Del., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner designation recognizes AWS Partners with a strong, highly trained team of certified technical experts and proven customer experience.

The designation demonstrates Aquia's proven track record of successfully delivering complex solutions on AWS and the team's ability to meet a stringent list of requirements, including comprehensive assessments of cloud infrastructure, architecture, security practices, and customer satisfaction.

"This achievement is a testament to our team's cybersecurity expertise and our dedication to helping both the public and private sector architect and implement scalable and secure solutions with AWS," said John Sasser, co-founder and chief technology officer of Aquia. "We look forward to continuing to build upon our close working relationship with the team at AWS and doing our part to secure the digital transformation."

The announcement comes just four months after Aquia joined the APN as an AWS Select Tier Services Partner and became an AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program member.

As an APN member, Aquia joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

