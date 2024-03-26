Aquia Inc. Announces Support of $24 Million Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Contract With the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Supporting Skyward, the SDVOSB will develop an AI/ML platform leveraging generative AI to relieve user burden across the federal agency

MILLSBORO, Del., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a cloud and cybersecurity-focused digital services company, today announced its support of an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) opportunity at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under the SEAS IT program, "Support for Enterprise Architecture Services Information Technology."

As a subcontractor to Skyward IT Solutions, LLC (Skyward), and alongside Friends From the City, Aquia will support the 5-year, $24 million contract with CMS to develop an AI/ML platform within the Office of Information Technology (OIT) that will leverage generative AI (genAI) to relieve user burden across CMS.

"Aquia is proud to support CMS on this transformative effort, utilizing emerging technologies such as AI/ML to serve the CMS stakeholders leveraging our expertise and desire to drive secure use of innovative technologies," said Chris Hughes, co-founder and president of Aquia.

Aquia brings significant past performance with CMS to the table, including support of the following initiatives – to name a few:

Developing and continuously securing Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) environments at CMS

Creating and deploying a zero trust policy and maturity model

Driving the creation of CMS's first-ever SaaS Governance program

Aquia, Skyward, and Friends From the City are all members of the Digital Services Coalition, a collection of agile technology and design firms committed to bringing the innovation and agility that's become the backbone of commercial digital services to the government.

Securing The Digital Transformation ®

Aquia is a cloud and cybersecurity-focused digital services company. We provide engineering and advisory expertise for secure software delivery; security automation; SaaS security; cloud-native architecture; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) innovation.

We are passionate about helping mission owners pursue digital modernization, adopt innovative technologies, and navigate complex regulatory and compliance landscapes.

Founded in 2021 by United States veterans, we are a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) passionate about making our country digitally capable and secure, and driving transformational change across the public and private sectors. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier partner, we help companies pursue innovation, reduce costs, and scale their operations efficiently. Learn more at aquia.us.

