Aquia Inc. Announces Support of Platform One's Iron Bank in an Effort to Centralize and Standardize Application Hardening Throughout the DoD

The cybersecurity SDVOSB will help to enable a secure software supply chain for software engineers within the broader DoD community by providing container hardening standards and transparency into container images used within the Platform One ecosystem. Aquia brings its cloud-native and software supply chain expertise to the problem, ensuring secure container adoption across the U.S. Air Force and Department of Defense.

MILLSBORO, Del., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has been awarded a subcontract from Omni Federal to support its 3-year contract with the United States Department of Defense's (DoD's) Platform One Iron Bank. Iron Bank is Platform One's hardened container image repository that supports the end-to-end lifecycle needed for modern software development.



Through the engagement, Aquia will partner with the Iron Bank team to further enhance its capabilities, building upon the already robust Platform One Big Bang baseline to increase efficiency and unlock the full potential of secure containers.



"The Iron Bank team is at the forefront of driving transformative change within the DoD through the establishment of container hardening standards and its transparent approach to container image management within the Platform One ecosystem and building software supply chain security best practices," said Dustin Whited, director of security engineering, Aquia. "We are honored to be supporting them and the broader DoD community to ensure a more secure software supply chain in a faster and more efficient manner leveraging cloud-native technologies."



This effort is one of several of Aquia's projects supporting Platform One services. Aquia also supports Platform One's Cloud Native Access Point (CNAP), Party Bus, and Big Bang teams.



