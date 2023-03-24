Aquia Inc. Joins the AWS Partner Network and the AWS Public Sector Partner Program

Designations recognize Aquia's proven technical expertise and commitment to architecting, deploying, and securing cloud workloads for public and private sector organizations as part of secure digital transformation initiatives

MILLSBORO, Del., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program.

The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. The PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms.

As an APN Select Tier Services Partner, Aquia has met rigorous technical and business requirements, demonstrated extensive experience deploying customer solutions on AWS, and exhibited a high level of proficiency with AWS. As a PSP Program member, Aquia is recognized as an AWS Partner with cloud-based solutions who have experience supporting government, space, education, and non-profits around the world.

Aquia's Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, John Sasser, previously worked for AWS's Professional Services division, and was a big proponent of pursuing joining the APN.

"During my time at AWS, I got to see first-hand the critical role APN Partners play in empowering AWS customers to use the cloud safely and efficiently," said Sasser. "I'm proud that Aquia can bring our unique combination of cybersecurity, infrastructure, and software engineering skills to the table to help AWS's commercial and federal customers."

Joining the APN not only recognizes Aquia for its expertise with AWS and cloud computing, but also allows the organization to better serve its customers, partners, and the broader cloud computing community through increased access to valuable resources, other APN Partners, and AWS.

As an APN member, Aquia joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

About Aquia Inc.

Securing The Digital Transformation ®

Aquia Inc. is a developer-centric company passionate about the intersection of security and velocity. We maintain a strong bias towards transformational work that disrupts the status quo — delivering elegant, modern solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity problems.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, we are a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our team has decades of experience driving transformational change across the public sector, enterprise businesses, and top-tier technology companies.

We value trust, accountability, transparency, diversity, and continuous learning; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

