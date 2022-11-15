Aquia Inc. Launches Cybersecurity Training Program Targeting Underserved Communities and Individuals Transitioning Careers

The program culminates in a full-time role at the SDVOSB start-up, addressing the talent shortage in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity industry

MILLSBORO, Del., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced the launch of Aquia Accelerator, a cybersecurity training program focused on supporting underserved communities and individuals looking to make a career transition into the cybersecurity industry.



Over the past year, postings for cybersecurity jobs have grown more than twice as much as the rest of the labor market, according to data from CyberSeek™ — a joint initiative between the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), CompTIA, and Lightcast. To add to that, (ISC)², an industry-leading cybersecurity education organization, reports over 2 million vacant security roles in their latest (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study.



Aquia is meeting that demand with its Accelerator train-to-hire program specifically targeting individuals who may not otherwise have the means to access further education or the qualifications necessary to be hired in a cybersecurity capacity.



Aquia Accelerator is a 6-month-long program that includes a paid apprenticeship, access to training materials and courseware, and a dedicated mentor. Upon completion of the program, participants are transitioned into a role as an Associate Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Specialist at Aquia.



"Drive, curiosity, and a passion to learn and innovate aren't exclusive to the cybersecurity industry," said Jonathan (Jono) Sosulska, Principal Application Security Architect at Aquia and program lead for Aquia Accelerator. "One of our core values at Aquia is hiring, developing, and retaining the best talent and our Accelerator program supports that commitment. Vital roles across the world rely on solutions-oriented critical thinkers — and often times these people fall through the established systems. We're excited to work towards bridging those gaps by enabling talented people to apply themselves in new and challenging environments."



Aquia Accelerator's first participants are Mackenzie Wartenberger and Ellie Ashton.



Mackenzie brings more than 13 years of experience in NCAA collegiate athletics as an accomplished coach and is ready to marry her proven leadership and training skills with her passion and eagerness to learn in the technology space.



Ellie joins Aquia as an experienced project manager, published author, and intuitive life coach looking to gain experience in the cybersecurity field.



The company will welcome its next round of Aquia Accelerator participants in Q2 2023.



About Aquia Inc.



Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business committed to Securing the Digital Transformation. Headquartered in Millsboro, Del., Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.



